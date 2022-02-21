Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

And we have to start with the Buckeyes on the hardwood.

There’s plenty to talk about, so let’s start now. Here are 10 thoughts ahead of this week.

The last leg of the Ohio State men’s basketball regular season is upon us as tournament play comes closer and closer. Spring practice for Ohio State football is coming closer and closer as well.

Chris Holtmann wasn’t nonchalant about Ohio State’s performance Saturday night against Iowa.

The offensive rebound numbers were appalling, along with the offensive performances of players not named Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell, even when the senior was swarmed by multiple Hawkeye defenders each time he touched the ball.

But the Ohio State head coach put things into perspective.

It was one loss, something the Buckeyes hadn’t done at home all season long, shutting down the hopes of teams like Duke and Wisconsin in front of an audience that, at times, has turned a massive arena that seemed to only be filled when Dua Lipa came to town, into a somewhat raucous college basketball atmosphere.

Here’s where it becomes a problem: Indiana, a team that ran the Buckeyes out of Assembly Hall Jan. 6 with a mix of length and physicality on each side of the court, getting second chance opportunities much like Iowa did and taking advantage.

If Trayce Jackson-Davis and company hand Ohio State its first set of back-to-back losses this season, two could turn quickly into three with a trip to Champaign on the horizon Thursday night.

Sitting pretty in the top half of the Big Ten currently as a No. 4 seed behind Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois, losing two of three matchups next week to Indiana, Illinois or Maryland could bring Ohio State down from a first-round bye in the conference tournament to starting tournament play a day earlier.

It’s not that one loss to Iowa did that or another loss to Indiana would do that either. It’s the snowball effect, with four of Ohio State’s six remaining games of the regular season being against top-45 teams in the country according to KenPom.