Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Along with the arrival of safeties coach Perry Eliano and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator has been adding new members to the Ohio State support staff who are familiar with him and his defenses.

From Oklahoma State, Jim Knowles has brought in former Cowboys assistant linebackers coach Koy McFarland and former defensive quality control coach Brent Zdebski to join his staff.

But he went back further in his career too, bringing in former Duke co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and former Duke linebackers coach Sam McGrath: both of which he worked with when Knowles was with the Blue Devils from 2010-17 as a defensive coordinator and stints as a safeties and a linebackers coach.

Knowles’ defenses at Oklahoma State have been well documented. In 2018, Knowles’ first season as defensive coordinator in Stillwater, the Cowboys gave up 32.5 points per game and 452.5 yards per game. Four years later, Oklahoma State’s defense allowed 18.1 points and 297.9 yards per game: the lowest in the Big 12.

In his eight years at Duke, did that same change happen?

Yep.

In Knowles’ first year with the Blue Devils, the defense allowed 450.1 yards per game, 6.4 yards per play and 35.4 points per game for a three-win team.

Over the next seven years, other than hiccups in 2012 and 2016, Knowles defenses improved dramatically each and every year, dropping the yards-per-game total by an average of nearly 17 yards per season, including an 82.1-yard swing between 2016 and 2017.

In his final year with Duke in 2017, the Blue Devils had a Top 25 total defense, pass defense, passer efficiency defense, scoring defense, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and fewest first downs allowed, utilizing players like linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, who had a career-high 125 tackles and 16 tackles-for-loss, and

What do the numbers show? Wherever Knowles shows up, progress ensues.