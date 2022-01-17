Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Like we do every week, grab a cup of coffee and let's talk about what's going on in the world of Ohio State football and men's basketball.

Al Washington was a highly coveted commodity at this point last season.

The Ohio State linebackers coach was targeted to be Tennessee’s next defensive coordinator, but chose to stay in Columbus for another season with the Buckeyes.

In 2021, that didn’t really go as planned for Washington, from the size of the room getting smaller and smaller either because of the transfer portal or because of injuries, to the lack of success the room had at points in terms of run fits and in pass coverage.

A change needed to be made, and those changes were made last week, with Washington and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs sitting on the outside looking in of a complete retransformation of the Ohio State coaching staff with the hiring of Perry Eliano and Tim Walton to join defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles and defensive line coach Larry Johnson: the only remaining member of the 2021 defensive coaching staff.

The changes started Thursday. By Sunday, Washington already had another job.

The former Ohio State linebackers coach is now Notre Dame’s defensive run-game coordinator and defensive line coach, joining first-year head coach and former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman’s staff.

With less than three days on the market, Washington proved to still be a hot commodity.

Why?

He was an incredible recruiter for Ohio State, playing an integral role in recruiting CJ Hicks, Sonny Styles and Gabe Powers, turning the momentum of the room and starting the process of rebuilding the linebackers room into one with a lot of young pieces with high potential. He’s a very good communicator and has developed relationships incredibly well, leading to some of the highest-profile recruits coming to Ohio State in 2022.

His track record is also pretty substantial. At Michigan, he developed players like Devin Bush, Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson, all former All-Big Ten award winners. At Ohio State, he developed Pete Werner, Malik Harrison, Baron Browning and Tuf Borland — each of which are currently on an NFL roster.

And he’s a young coach, a former player, making him someone incredibly relatable to the players in his room.

It’s why Ohio State wanted him in the first place.

Washington’s dismissal wasn’t because he wasn’t talented. It was just that there needed to be a change of voice in the room, one that came from the top: Knowles.

That’s where the change is going to come for Ohio State’s defense. Washington left Ohio State with a room of potential, whether it’s Hicks, Powers, DeaMonte Trayanum, possibly Cade Stover, Steele Chambers, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg and, possibly, Styles. Washington’s move signifies that it's time for Knowles to start the process of refining the talent already acquired.

It will be interesting to see where the two parties are at Sept. 3 when Washington is in blue and gold, standing on the away sideline at Ohio Stadium.