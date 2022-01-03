Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Ohio State’s 2021 season is complete, and all I can think about is the roller coaster analogy.

It was one beloved by head coach Ryan Day and redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, one depicting a message of never getting too high or too low over the course of a season.

It was a wave the Buckeyes rode all season long. It was a wave they really had to master: hitting rock bottom Week 2 against Oregon, building the team and the expectation back up over the course of the season back to that powerhouse mentality only to watch it crash down again in Ann Arbor.

And from rock bottom once again, Ohio State began to rise from the ashes at the Rose Bowl, putting together one of the most memorable comebacks in recent memory: trailing by 14 points at halftime with a team that looked a lot like the one that lost to Michigan to a team that was unstoppable offensively, a team that was violent defensively.

In the second half, Ohio State was that College Football Playoff team when all eyes were on Pasadena.

So where does that leave Ohio State?

Simply, the expectations are back.

Stroud — the self-proclaimed fourth-place villain — is back to looking like one of if not the best quarterback in college football, setting the tone of vengeance heading into his redshirt sophomore season.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks unmatched, taking the baton from Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and running with it in a way that Ohio State has really never seen before.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like he can be that second option in the pass game, that depth Stroud needs to continue that No. 1 scoring and total offense in the country.

And if the second half of the Rose Bowl is any indication, Ohio State’s defense is set up for a transformation in 2022, leaving a final impression of tenacity and violence, one set up perfectly as Jim Knowles is set to take over.

This is a team that’s set up seemingly perfectly in 2022, one that will likely continue to be the favorite to win the Big Ten and to hold a spot in the College Football Playoff as if nothing ever happened differently in 2021.

But, again, it’s about the roller coaster: not getting too high or too low for this team.

This Rose Bowl was a massive high, maybe as high as it’s been all year.

Now as the focus turns to 2022, how will Ohio State respond?

Time will only tell.