Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Driving back from Bloomington, as the steady rain from Saturday continued on throughout I-70 all through Sunday, one question kept coming up for me: What’s on the line when Ohio State takes on Penn State?

The stage is set. It’s a night game at Ohio Stadium; a “Scarlet the Shoe” night for the fans in the stands. The recruits will be out in droves as our own Eric Lammers has continuously reported.

But when Penn State lost in nine overtimes Saturday afternoon to Illinois, I could feel the air of anticipation seeping out of the Oct. 30 contest from the press box at Memorial Stadium.

So, again, what’s on the line?

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day called Penn State the “biggest challenge of the year,” and he’s not wrong. Penn State comes into Columbus with two losses, but also with the third best defense in the conference — allowing 14.7 points per game and 4.3 yards per play. Even with two losses, Penn State is the only team left in the Big Ten that has allowed less than 10 touchdowns this season.

But it’s a defense that allowed Illinois to have two rushers — Chase Brown (223) and Joshua McCray (142) — to have more than 100 yards rushing.

It’s an offense that could not run the ball against the Fighting Illini, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. It was an offense that allowed eight tackles for loss and four sacks of quarterback Sean Clifford.

I’ll ask one more time: what’s on the line? It remains the same, really: the Big Ten East.

This is the first chance for Ohio State’s No. 1 offense to show what it can do against a potentially solid defensive front. It’s the first chance for a rising defense to stop a future first-round draft pick in wide receiver Jahan Dotson and show the progress it’s really made since the Oregon loss.

Penn State really has nothing to gain anymore except ending Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes.

And in terms of first thoughts for a Monday morning before the biggest game of the year so far for the Buckeyes: I don’t think the Nittany Lions have the capability of stopping Ohio State’s freight train.

That might change though.