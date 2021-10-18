Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here's 10 Monday morning thoughts as the Buckeyes begin to prepare for their road game against Indiana this Saturday night.

This was a big weekend for college football, even while Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State all sat on the couch. And there’s a lot still to go.

We learned a lot. We learned that the Big Ten West was not all it cracked up to be at the top, that a familiar trap-game opponent may look to play spoiler again in November. We learned that Georgia’s defense is the best unit in college football by a lot and that Cincinnati is a Playoff team.

This was a weekend filled with very interesting outcomes on a national scale, which many of these points will be about. From Michigan State going all “Big Ten” on Indiana — forcing the Hoosiers to five field goals — to Oklahoma State’s “upset” of Texas, despite being undefeated and the higher ranked team.

This may be overly simple, but it was right where the Buckeyes were left after Week 6: in the driver’s seat.

After outscoring Akron, Rutgers and Maryland 177-37 over the course of three weeks, Ohio State is seen as the overwhelming favorite in the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes are ranked higher than both Michigan and Michigan State — two undefeated teams in the division which will face Ohio State later in the year. Even before Iowa’s loss to Purdue, Ohio State was the betting favorite to win the conference, with VegasInsider giving the Buckeyes -160 odds with every other program in plus territory.

No one wants to bet against this team at this point.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is finding his confidence, rotating through the same cast of characters — TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jeremy Ruckert — to put together the nation’s top offense by yards.

Kerry Coombs, Matt Barnes, Al Washington and Larry Johnson are helping a defensive unit find its own groove: creating consistent pressure up front to force quarterbacks to rush throws and feel uncomfortable in the pocket, helping lead to big pass breakups and turnovers in the secondary.

Sure, Ohio State hasn’t played any of the Big Ten’s teams in the top-25 yet, losing its only top-25 matchup in Week 2. But this seems to be a team that’s chomping at the bit to get the chance.