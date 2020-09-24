BuckeyeGrove - Ten key prospects that left Texas for college

With recent in-state recruiting losses around the country it’s time to take a look at some key states and the big ones that got away. We continue today with the state of Texas where some huge names have escaped the past three years. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

1. Marvin Wilson, FSU (2017)

The skinny: Wilson committed to Florida State on National Signing Day. Many expected him to stay closer to home, so LSU was considered the favorite for several months. Despite the expectation, none of the Texas schools were seriously considered.

Wilson is coming off a 2019 season in which he totaled 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks, making him an All-American candidate in 2020. Farrell’s take: Wilson was the No. 1 player in the country at one time and for Texas and Texas A&M to lose out on him and allow him to head to the ACC was a big blow. Wilson should be a first-rounder in the 2021 draft.

2. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State (2017)

The skinny: Okudah trimmed his list of top schools to Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida State before committing to the Buckeyes, who were considered the leader for several months.

At Ohio State, Okudah was a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019 before being selected by the Detroit Lions with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: How could a top five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft be No. 2 on this list? Let’s call it 1B. Okudah is yet another out-of-conference loss for the Big 12 and SEC, and an elite talent who would have been a star anywhere. But he obviously chose wisely based on how things ended up at Ohio State.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (2017)

The skinny: Lamb initially committed to Oklahoma, but then de-committed to take a closer look at a few other programs. Texas A&M and Ole Miss came the closest to challenging the Sooners, but at the end he found his way back to Norman by re-committing to Oklahoma in July.

Lamb enjoyed a fantastic three-year career with the Sooners, finishing with 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was then selected with the 17th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Farrell’s take: Another first-rounder gets out of Texas as Oklahoma is the nearest threat to the state and a great option for skill offensive players. Lamb was a massive difference-maker for the Sooners.

4. Walker Little, Stanford (2017)

The skinny: Stanford was long considered the front-runner during Little’s recruitment, but when coach Tom Herman was hired at Texas, the Longhorns made a serious late run. Despite the late push, in mid-December Little committed to the Cardinal.

Little came into the 2019 as an All-American candidate, but then suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first game of the season. He decided to return to Stanford but then opted out of the 2020 season a couple of weeks ago. Farrell’s take: Little chose the West Coast and academics, so this is the fourth massive loss for Texas and Texas A&M, who targeted him as well. Many have him as a potential first-rounder.

5. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (2018)

The skinny: Waddle announced a top six of Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Florida State and Oregon, and then took official visits to each aside from the Longhorns. Texas and Texas A&M seemed to be in a good position heading into National Signing Day, but Waddle committed to the Tide.

In his two seasons at Alabama, Waddle has 78 receptions for 1,408 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also being an elite punt returner. Farrell’s take: At least Waddle stayed in the SEC right? This was a battle between the Aggies and Crimson Tide until the end. He’s a star in Tuscaloosa and should emerge even more this season.

6. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (2019)

The skinny: Ohio State beat out Texas for Wilson, who played at Austin Lake Travis but lived in the Columbus, Ohio area until he was 12 years old. He committed to the Buckeyes during the spring before his senior season.

As a true freshman, Wilson had 30 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns. Expectations are for a breakout season this fall. Farrell’s take: Wilson was a loss even though he had major ties to the Midwest and Ohio State because of how well he is panning out. He’s going to be a superstar in Columbus similar to Okudah and that just helps the Buckeyes recruit in the state more.

7. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU (2017)

The skinny: Chaisson took official visits to LSU, Texas, Colorado, Oregon and Florida in the weeks leading up to National Signing Day before committing to the Tigers.

During the Tigers’ National Championship season in 2019, Chaisson enjoyed a breakout season with 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. This led to him being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Jacksonville. Farrell’s take: Chaisson developed into a first-rounder and an elite pass rusher at LSU, so this was a big loss for Texas as the Longhorns thought they had a great shot at keeping him in state. Hybrid edge rushers can change a defense and the Longhorns could have used him.

8. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (2017)

The skinny: Murray trimmed his list of top schools to Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M before committing to the Sooners in August. An unofficial visit to Norman a couple of weeks before his decision put Oklahoma over the top.

Murray dominated during his last two seasons in Norman, totaling 257 tackles, 29.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. His performance helped him get drafted with the 23rd overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year. Farrell’s take: Murray is yet another first-rounder to get out of state and both the Aggies and Longhorns wanted him badly. He was the leader of the Sooners defense and became a tackling machine in college.

9. Theo Wease, Oklahoma (2019)

The skinny: Wease made an early commitment to Oklahoma, before re-opening his process. Texas A&M made a serious push, especially after coach Jimbo Fisher was hired, but at the end he re-committed to the Sooners.

With a loaded receiving corps, Wease totaled eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season. In the season-opening win against Missouri State, he had two receptions for 44 yards. Farrell’s take: Wease is just starting to emerge as a playmaker for Oklahoma and the Aggies pushed hard for him to no avail. If he stays healthy, he’ll be a star and potential first-rounder.

10. Baron Browning, Ohio State (2017)