Tegra Tshabola is all in with the Buckeyes following official visit
It's been over 13 months since Tegra Tshabola rewarded The Ohio State Buckeyes with a commitment.
Due to an unprecedented dead period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Tshabola has not been able to meet the coaching staff on campus since he committed. That all changed this past weekend as Tshabola made the hour and a half trip to Columbus for the first, and only, official visit of his recruitment.
Accompanied by several family members during his official, Tshabola had high praise for the Buckeyes when recapping the visit with BuckeyeGrove.
"Definitely a great experience," Tshabola said. "Me and my family, we all got out there. They showed us a real good time. There were a lot of tours. They treated us real nice up there. I really liked the hospitality they had. I like the coaches; we all got to go over stuff... it was a really good experience."
