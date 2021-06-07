Tegra Tshabola is all in with the Buckeyes following official visit

It's been over 13 months since Tegra Tshabola rewarded The Ohio State Buckeyes with a commitment.

Due to an unprecedented dead period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Tshabola has not been able to meet the coaching staff on campus since he committed. That all changed this past weekend as Tshabola made the hour and a half trip to Columbus for the first, and only, official visit of his recruitment.