ANAHEIM, Calif. – After arriving in Southern California on Tuesday afternoon the Buckeyes went through the first event of the bowl week with the annual Rose Bowl press conference at Disneyland. It is a chance to have a little fun before the task really becomes focused on the upcoming game with the Pac-12 Champion Washington Huskies.

Urban Meyer, Parris Campbell and Johnnie Dixon all had a chance to speak for the Buckeyes as a trio of Washington Huskies did the same including Chris Petersen, Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin.

This is the first trip to the Rose Bowl for Meyer and any of the players on the team with the last visit taking place nine years ago when the Buckeyes went to the 2010 Rose Bowl and defeated the Oregon Ducks.

Check out what everyone had to say during the event as we get our Rose Bowl coverage fully underway and will have multiple daily reports moving forward as everything culminates with the 105th Rose Bowl game that will take place on New Year's Day.