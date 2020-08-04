BuckeyeGrove - Team captains reflect on their roads to their roles

History was made following the announcement of the seven Ohio State football team captains on Tuesday. Fifth-year senior linebacker Tuf Borland was named a captain once again, joining J.T. Barrett as the only three-time captains in Ohio State history. “It’s very humbling, I’m honored to be with a guy like J.T. who was an unbelievable leader here for many years,” Borland said. “There’s a huge responsibility that comes with that. In a sense all eyes are on you everyday, so you gotta attack everyday with great energy, great demeanor in the way that you work because everyone will be watching.” The players and coaches voted the 2020 team captains on Monday Aug. 3 and the formal announcement came the following day. In addition to Borland, defensive end Jonathan Cooper, right guard Wyatt Davis, quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Justin Hilliard, center Josh Myers and cornerback Shaun Wade round out the captain corps.

Justin Fields was named a captain in just his second year with the program. He overcame the challenge of being a transfer quarterback and was a key member of an offense that averaged 531 yards per game, fifth in the nation, all the while battling a knee injury in the later part of the season. “It’s a blessing, really,” Fields said. “All that I’ve been through the past couple years from going to Georgia, coming here, getting introduced to new teammates. I know how big of a deal it is to be selected a captain by my teammates here at Ohio State. It’s something that I will be forever grateful for.” Even though Fields’ time as a Buckeye has been more brief than what a typical junior would have spent, his impact has been impeccable. Center Josh Myers listed a plethora of traits that prove why Fields was an obvious candidate for team captain, including approachability and confidence. “His ability to lead, he’s a natural,” Myers said. “He’s very approachable. To young guys who first get here it can be an intimidating thing, having that relationship with someone like Justin as a young guy. Just how open he is to talk to anybody and teach anybody anything, regardless of who they are, where they are in the program. He always has confidence in what he’s doing.” Shaun Wade is set to assume an increased role in the secondary in the absence of Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette. He wants to lead by example and showcase his leadership abilities in a unique way. “I can say that I’m a different type of captain,” Wade said. “I’m not really a vocal person but I lead more by example on the field and just working hard. I really appreciate and am thankful for my teammates voting me for a captain. I take a lot of pride in that.”



Justin Hilliard (47) has encountered many obstacles as he enters his sixth year with Ohio State. (Scott Stuart)