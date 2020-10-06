The path for Master Teague seemed to be wide open.



The sophomore running back entered spring as the presumed favorite to inherit the majority of carries J.K. Dobbins left behind. Teague had already finished No. 7 in the Big Ten in rushing as Ohio State's backup last season.



Then came the first spring practice of 2020, and a massive setback on that path.



“I put in a lot of work, just like everybody here,” Teague said of that March 3 practice. “But when it happened I knew something was wrong, I knew something was up. I just wasn’t quite sure- couldn’t put a name to it. I knew it wasn’t good.”

Teague is referring to an Achilles injury he suffered on the very first day of Ohio State's spring practice. Often considered one of the most difficult injuries to come back from in sports, the running back had to rehab aggressively to be prepared for this fall.

To make matters even more difficult, he soon had to face the new realities of COVID in the middle of his recovery.