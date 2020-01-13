If there is one position on offense that Ohio State fans have already voicing their concerns over for the upcoming 2020 season it will be the spot vacated by JK Dobbins at running back. Afterall, Dobbins set a school record with the first 2,000-yard rushing season in program history, a history that has seen more than its fair share of top-flight running backs.

As Dobbins was breaking records and nearly carried the Buckeyes across the finish line this year, sophomore running back Master Teague quietly put together a solid season of his own with 789 yards in 135 carries and four touchdowns, largely in late-game action, but the Ohio State coaches also saw fit to put the Murfreesboro (Tenn.) back in during some first half action along the way as a complimentary piece to Dobbins.

Teague was also asked to step into Dobbins’ role in the recent Fiesta Bowl once Dobbins was injured and spent time between the sidelines and the locker room as the Ohio State offense was looking to make some adjustments on the fly as things started to bog down after running out to a 16-0 lead in the first half.