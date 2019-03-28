COLUMBUS, Ohio--When a player is trying to move up in the depth chart and get closer to the goal of reaching the field, it comes down to opportunity and seizing that opportunity and it couldn't be more clear that redshirt freshman running back Master Teague has an opportunity in front of him.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back is looking to assume a spot behind junior running back J.K. Dobbins, the expected feature back in next year's offense, while other players listed as running back are redshirt junior Demario McCall and freshman Steele Chambers and Marcus Crowley.

Teague said sitting out most of the season has helped him refine many aspects of his game while putting him in a great position to succeed in getting to the field for more than just the limited snaps he had in four games as a freshman learning the offense.

"I've developed a lot," Teague said. "Beginning of last season, I wasn't too happy with my performance, but as the time went on I just grew into position, bettered my craft and improved a lot. This year, I feel a lot more comfortable on the field."