COLUMBUS, Ohio –– No one had stopped, or even really slowed the Ohio State pass attack entering Saturday, so there was no real reason to expect it would happen against Indiana.

Ryan Day’s patented aerial assault did have its moments on Saturday, but the disjointed performance called for an element of the offense that had looked shaky all season to come up big.

The run game did exactly that for Ohio State against the Hoosiers, and namely, it came in the form of Master Teague, although not exclusively.

“I think I did get in a good groove today,” Teague said after the game. “However that would’ve looked like, I feel like I would’ve still produced. But yeah, overall I feel like I got in a good groove and was able to make plays and help the team win, come to a victory.”