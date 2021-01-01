BuckeyeGrove - Teague, Harrison, Miller among 16 out for Buckeyes

NEW ORLEANS –– Ohio State will have junior wide receiver Chris Olave and senior linebacker Baron Browning available for the Sugar Bowl after missing the Big Ten Championship, but 16 Buckeyes, including a couple of starters, will miss the Clemson matchup Friday.

Redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague, sophomore starting guard Harry Miller, sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison and junior defensive end Tyler Friday were all among the Buckeyes designated as unavailable on the program’s status report Friday.

Teague, who has started each game for the Buckeyes this season, missed most of the Big Ten Championship Game with an undisclosed injury as Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon ran for an Ohio State record 331 yards. Teague was pictured arriving with the team in New Orleans Thursday.

Redshirt freshman running back Steele Chambers was out against Northwestern, which likely cleared the way for true freshman Miyan Williams to receive carries in the Big Ten Championship, but Chambers is back for Friday’s Sugar Bowl matchup.