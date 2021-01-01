BuckeyeGrove - Teague, Harrison, Miller among 16 out for Buckeyes

Teague, Harrison, Miller among 16 out for Buckeyes
NEW ORLEANS –– Ohio State will have junior wide receiver Chris Olave and senior linebacker Baron Browning available for the Sugar Bowl after missing the Big Ten Championship, but 16 Buckeyes, including a couple of starters, will miss the Clemson matchup Friday.
Redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague, sophomore starting guard Harry Miller, sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison and junior defensive end Tyler Friday were all among the Buckeyes designated as unavailable on the program’s status report Friday.
Teague, who has started each game for the Buckeyes this season, missed most of the Big Ten Championship Game with an undisclosed injury as Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon ran for an Ohio State record 331 yards. Teague was pictured arriving with the team in New Orleans Thursday.
Redshirt freshman running back Steele Chambers was out against Northwestern, which likely cleared the way for true freshman Miyan Williams to receive carries in the Big Ten Championship, but Chambers is back for Friday’s Sugar Bowl matchup.
Two members of Ohio State’s five-man defensive end rotation will miss action for the second-straight game. Against Northwestern, it was Friday and redshirt sophomore Javontae Jean-Baptiste, but it will be Friday and Harrison missing the Sugar Bowl this week.
Ohio State will also return starting punter Drue Chrisman, who missed the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19.
Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Hickman is the lone player listed as a game-time decision for the Buckeyes.
Redshirt sophomore safety Marcus Hooker missed the Big Ten Championship with an apparent injury, as he was listed as a game-time decision for that matchup, but neither Hooker nor junior safety Josh Proctor appeared on the unavailable list on Friday.
Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Tigers is expected at 8:20 p.m. ET at the Superdome.
Game-Time Decision
SAF Ronnie Hickman
Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
DE Tyler Friday
OL Josh Fryar
DT Zaid Hamdan
WR Jaylen Harris
DE Zach Harrison
LB Cade Kacherski
OG Harry Miller
TE Joe Royer
RB Master Teague
QB Danny Vanatsky
OG Enokk Vimahi
OL Grant Toutant
SAF Kourt Williams
LB Craig Young