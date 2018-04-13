COLUMBUS, Ohio- Mike Weber knew he would get a legitimate shot at becoming a starting running back for Ohio State. Coming in as a four-star recruit out of Detroit, Michigan, he was the only running back in the 2015 class and the first running back taken since Ezekiel Elliott signed with the 2013 class.

However, since Weber signed back in 2015, the Buckeyes have signed six running backs in the last three years, including three from the 2018 class. Every single running back that has signed with Ohio State during that span has been a four-star recruit.

With the amount of highly touted recruits coming into his position room every season, Weber could easily view his fellow running backs as players who could push him out of a starting spot. Actually, he does view it that way.

“It’s Ohio State,” Weber said. “It’s the best of the best and if you don’t bring in guys just as good as the guy you have starting or better, then you are going to lose or you are going to have a step back or you are going to be lacking in a certain area, so I feel like coaches do a good job of bringing players in every year and it’s how it’s supposed to be.”

One of those running backs from the 2018 class got a head start on the competition. Hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Master Teague, who missed his senior season of high school due to an ankle injury, enrolled at Ohio State in January, allowing him to participate in spring practice ahead of his first season with the Buckeyes.

For Teague, his tools are noticeable. Both Weber and J.K. Dobbins describe him strong and physical back, showing off his speed and his explosiveness during his first taste of college action.

However, with any new player, there is still a significant culture shock between the practice and preparation at the high school level to the college level. For running backs coach Tony Alford, he described it as “drinking through a fire hose.”

Even with all of the new experiences Teague has had in a short amount of time, Alford said he has been adjusting well.

“He’s a very conscientious kid and wants to do right,” Alford said. “Almost a perfectionist, but he is doing well. Doing well. I’m happy where his progress is at.”

Even with the help of the older veteran backs in the room, the learning curve can still be steep for an incoming recruit. For Alford, he feels he has to take more of a parental role in molding the young backs, like Teague, into successful players at the college level.

“When they get here, they are yours and you got to care for them like they are your own,” Alford said.

For Weber, he does not view Teague as competition. Despite the freshman having much to learn in finding success at the college level, learning the speed of the game, Weber views him as a player with great potential

“I think he is going to be a great player here,” Weber said. “And hopefully he will.”