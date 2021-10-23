Teague, Crowley out against Indiana, leads to lack of Ohio State RB depth
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Ohio State looks like it will have some key players back on the field Saturday night against Indiana.
Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams, who has not seen the field since the Akron game, and senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, who has not played since Tulsa, are both expected to return against the Hoosiers, along with junior cornerback Cameron Brown and redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who each left the Maryland game early with injuries, and redshirt senior cornerback Demario McCall.
But even with the return of Williams, Ohio State's depth in its running back room got a bit slimmer.
Both junior Master Teague III and sophomore Marcus Crowley will be unavailable Saturday night against Indiana.
Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller, sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr. and sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi were also added to Ohio State's injury list prior to its primetime matchup against the Hoosiers.
Here's Ohio State's full injury report ahead of its matchup with Indiana.
Unavailable:
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
S Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
CB Jakailin Johnson
S Jaylen Johnson
DT Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
S Josh Proctor
TE Gee Scott Jr.
RB Master Teague
OL Enokk Vimahi
What it means
With Teague and Crowley unavailable, TreVeyon Henderson will have to shoulder the load of Ohio State's run game against an Indiana defense that has not allowed more than 100 yards to a single rusher this season.
The freshman running back has recorded double-digit carries in only three games this season, recording more than 100 yards rushing against Maryland and Tulsa. Nevertheless, Henderson leads all NCAA running backs in yards per carry, averaging 8.77 yards per touch.
Ohio State will need Henderson, whether it's in the run game or in the pass game with redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, taking in four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown against Maryland two weeks ago.
No matter what role he's in, Williams will also have to carry some of the load in the run game, averaging 7.8 yards per carry in his 32 rushes this season, helped by a 125-yard performance against Minnesota in the season opener.
Freshman Evan Pryor also has 10 carries this season for 50 yards and a touchdown.
The last time a single running back recorded more than 100 yards against the Indiana defense was Teague against the Hoosiers Nov. 21, 2020 where he ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.