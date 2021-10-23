Teague, Crowley out against Indiana, leads to lack of Ohio State RB depth

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Ohio State looks like it will have some key players back on the field Saturday night against Indiana.

Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams, who has not seen the field since the Akron game, and senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, who has not played since Tulsa, are both expected to return against the Hoosiers, along with junior cornerback Cameron Brown and redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who each left the Maryland game early with injuries, and redshirt senior cornerback Demario McCall.

But even with the return of Williams, Ohio State's depth in its running back room got a bit slimmer.

Both junior Master Teague III and sophomore Marcus Crowley will be unavailable Saturday night against Indiana.

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller, sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr. and sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi were also added to Ohio State's injury list prior to its primetime matchup against the Hoosiers.

Here's Ohio State's full injury report ahead of its matchup with Indiana.

Unavailable:

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

S Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

CB Jakailin Johnson

S Jaylen Johnson

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

S Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott Jr.

RB Master Teague

OL Enokk Vimahi



