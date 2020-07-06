BuckeyeGrove - TBT: Beginning of the end for Craft’s basketball career

His jersey and sneakers set to be traded for a stethoscope and scrubs, Aaron Craft wants to add one more basketball accomplishment to his resume.

Having last stepped foot on the court as an Ohio State Buckeye over six years ago, the Carmen’s Crew point guard is set to retire from basketball following the conclusion of TBT in order to pursue medical school. With the single-elimination style of the tournament, the next game could always potentially be Craft’s last.

“I don’t think I’ve had a ton of time to process the end of my playing career,” Craft said. “That’s definitely something I want to be sure I do and not rush. But if I jump off now, going to school now provides me an opportunity to set up a career for the rest of my life. We had a son who is about 17 months old now, so it makes you think about the future a little bit.”

The quarantining of each team is certainly not what Craft probably had in mind as to what his final days as a player would look like. However, basketball still feels like it did to Craft when he was a Buckeye.

“It’s like we’re back in college,” Craft said. “Coming back, getting in a gym with these guys and talking, telling jokes, being with one another and just having a ton of fun. That's what really kind of helped bring a little bit of normalcy to this entire situation going on in the world right now.”

If this truly is the last we see Craft on the court, the Findlay, Ohio, native will not be able to perform in front of the home faithful. A defensive-first player, Craft is looking to take advantage of an empty arena.

“Just kind of who I am, as a defensive guy, as a point guard I’m actually kind of excited to be able to hear everything without worrying about it being drowned out,” Craft said. “It’s a built in accountability to see who’s really communicating and who’s helping each other out.”

The two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year will be able to play once more with two former teammates he came onto campus with as freshmen. Carmen’s Crew newcomers Lenzelle Smith and Deshaun Thomas were in the same recruiting class as Craft when the trio entered campus during the 2010-11 season.

“He hasn’t lost a beat. Still the same hustle, same energy, same vocal, same tenacity, same Craft,” Smith said. “What you see is what you’re going to get.”

Ohio State’s 2010-11 freshman class won 119 games over four years. It was a key stable of players that twice won the Big Ten and the conference tournament, even advancing to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons. Craft commemorated the success Ohio State earned and how it has emerged in conversation with his former teammates.

“We talk about our time in college and the Final Four is a quick, easy one that comes up,” Craft said. “I think as we continue to get older we appreciate it a little more, Just playing in front of that many people and almost being right to the goal that you’ve set when you were a little kid.”

Carmen’s Crew head coach and another of Craft’s former Ohio State teammates Jared Sullinger is proud of who Craft is as a player. Sullinger noted how big a loss basketball will feel without Craft.

“This is one of the toughest things for me because I’ve been playing with him since 15-years old,” Sullinger said. “His ability, his effort, his mindset is so contagious. It’s gonna be real tough knowing that this is going to be his last go around, and I’m literally asking him every single day, ‘Are you sure? Are you ready?’ And he’s just telling me every time, ‘I’m 100 percent sure.’ The game is going to miss Aaron Craft, Jared Sullinger is going to miss Aaron Craft and I’m pretty sure Carmen’s Crew is going to miss Aaron Craft as well.”

With some of the attention on how Craft will fare heading into his final games as a player, he doesn’t want the spotlight on him. It’s the people with whom he has shared memories he will remember.

“I’m going to miss the teammates the most,” Craft said. “The experiences in the locker room and being able to compete with teammates. I love playing, I love winning obviously. Those are great, but it’s really about the people. The people I have gotten to meet in the U.S., overseas, different countries.”

Carmen’s Crew should have some familiarity with their first opponent as they will square off against Illinois alumni in No. 16 House of ‘Paign on Wednesday at 4 p.m.



