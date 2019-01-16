Five days after putting his name in the NCAA's transfer portal, Martell took to twitter to make his future intentions known.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Redshirt freshman quarterback Tate Martell will be playing for the Miami Hurricanes in 2019.

Rumors of a Martell transfer from Ohio State started after rumors of freshman quarterback Justin Fields's transfer to Columbus, Ohio. Martell dismissed the situation at Rose Bowl media day on Dec 30.

"I will," Martell said when asked who the next starting quarterback at Ohio State would be. "I am 100 percent sure on that."

Fields made his transfer to Ohio State official during the first week of January.

At media day seemed confident that, even if Fields did pose a threat to his future starting, he would go down swinging.

"I'm not just gonna walk away from something that I put so much time into, there's not a chance that I won't go out there and fight for my job," Martell said.

That's why when his name appeared in the transfer portal on Jan 10, before a single practice battling with Fields, it came as a bit of a shock.

Entering the transfer portal doesn't mean the player is required to transfer. It allows them to be recruited, essentially, by other schools. But it certainly means there's writing on the wall.

Now that writing comes to fruition with this transfer to the Hurricanes.

With Martell gone, Fields emerges as the clear favorite to become the next starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, if he is granted a hardship waiver by the NCAA to forgo the usual one-year transfer ineligibility rule. Freshman Matthew Baldwin could give him some competition, although the Texas-product was seen as more of a project out of high school than Fields, the nation's second-ranked prospect.

Behind that, Ohio State's quarterback depth chart is incredibly murky. Redshirt junior Chris Chugunov technically played the role of the Buckeyes' third-stringer in 2018, but never threw a pass and remains unproven. Walk-on Kory Curtis could be in the mix for a third-string slot with such low depth.

There's still time to land a recruiting prospect in the class of 2019, too. Problem is there's no gun slinger interested in Ohio State that Ohio State is also interested in. Original top target Dwan Mathis flipped his verbal commitment on early signing day to go to Georgia.

Highly-touted four-star Jack Miller waits in the wings for 2020. For now though, the Buckeyes make look for another way of filling out the depth chart at quarterback.

As for Martell, he'll compete with redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry (1,019 yards passing on 51% completions in 2018) and freshman Jarren Williams to start at Miami.

