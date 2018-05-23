Today, we will hit on a couple more memorable stories from the road as we wrap up our Tales from the Road on Southern Swing Six.

Yesterday we started with what will be our most memorable story of the trip, dealing with spring weather in 'Tornado Alley' . Were we chasing storms or were they chasing us?

So, if you are looking for the latest on a certain recruit, this story may not be for you and you will be better suited to jump into one of our numerous updates from the road. This story is more of a chance to unload some of the weird, funny and odd stories from the road that happen when you leave home for two weeks and visit 11 states over that period.

We are often asked to share some of the stories that are more directly related to the challenges of putting a trip like this together and up until now, we just have held those stories back for tailgates and in-person meetings.

That of course means that we log a lot of miles because of that and that also means we encounter some of the downsides of traveling that people have grown accustomed to.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Our annual Southern Swing trip is filled with stories from many of the nation's top recruits as we go from city-to-city and state-to-state to talk to each of these top prospects at their schools and during some of the various spring football camps.

Naturally, the first inclination of this story is some sort of hatchet job about the Transportation Security Administration and the nightmares that it can cause as millions fly through our nation's airports on a daily basis.

That would not really describe this story. The TSA really only plays a minimal part to this story and this really focuses on one unnamed traveler (we really did not ask him for his name or tell him that he would be part of a story after the fact) and his actions at Nashville International Airport and how we won't soon forget our 'interaction' with him.

To set the story, Marc and myself had just covered the Rivals Camp in Nashville under some pretty adverse conditions in terms of heat and humidity. Sure, we have both worked camps under worse conditions, but it is not often that we are working a camp after being on the road for seven days and staring at seven more to go.

We killed some time at a little bar/chicken shack/juke joint near the airport as we had a few hours to kill as our plans had changed and a scrimmage we had hoped to cover was held on a different day.

Neither of us were feeling our best and we did our best to get through a marginal meal as we tried to stay out of the heat and away from the airport as long as possible.

Finally, it was time to head to the airport, there was no delaying it any longer (even though our flight departure time was all over the map with our plane coming in from Florida, where storms were delaying flights all over the board).

I have Pre-Check from TSA and when I booked our flights, Marc received Pre-Check clearance as well for this leg of the flight. Getting into the airport was easy enough and we dropped our bags and made our way to the security gate.

As usual, Pre-Check was virtually empty while the standard lane was congested. We made our way toward the TSA Agent stand and were forced to pick either a left lane or a right lane. Looking ahead, there was one person in the left lane and 10 people in the right lane (approximation, at the time I did not think I would be re-telling a story like this so that detail may be a little off).

It did not take a brain surgeon to decide the left lane was the way to go, so Marc and myself got in that line and awaited the lines to move.

Now, we understand that not everyone is a seasoned traveler, it happens. These details here also may be a little sketchy since we were not at the TSA stand. There was a passenger up at the stand and it appeared that she did not have Pre-Check clearance or something along those lines because the agent was trying to explain to her that she could not proceed and that she needed to be somewhere else.

There was a gentleman (using that term loosely) in the right lane who was acting like this was just the end of the world with the delay that this was causing. You know the type, with the heavy sighs and the eye-rolls and the histrionics.

Marc and I exchanged a look, I just kind of laughed because I have seen it all before. Little did I know that things were going to escalate, quickly.

The agent finally dispatched of the woman who did not belong in the Pre-Check lane, for whatever reason. The agent thing signaled for the one passenger, a 20-something woman, in front of us to approach the stand.

This set the guy next to us off. He immediately started to complain. He of course did not want to make it sound like it was all about him (but of course it was) so he made sure the TSA agent knew that the woman in front of him had been in line longer. He also even made a feeble attempt to grab the woman from our lane by the arm, but she was already past him and had a puzzled look on her face.

Look, I don't like to get myself involved in other people's business all that often. But I also don't like that common combination of a bully and an idiot. I immediately rebuked the gentleman for his actions.

"The TSA agent is in charge, he will call people up the way that he sees fit," I said to him, or something along those lines.

Well, this bully did not like being called out. He looked as if someone had wronged his father and his father's forefather by calling his actions into question.

"I don't think I need you lecturing me on how to go through security," he blurted back at me.

Now, my first inclination was to say, "Apparently I do," but I scanned the line of people waiting in security and there were a lot of people looking away and trying not to become part of this.

"Well, I don't think you need to be chastising that woman for just following directions," was about the best that I could fire back without completely raising the ante. All the while, the TSA agent either was unaware of what was going on or just did not care (still have not figured that one out).

The woman who this centered around finally kind of saw what was going on and blurted something back at Mr. Conde Nast and told him to just worry about himself (or something to that effect).

Things were starting to get a little tense, we have not even made it through security yet. And to add insult to injury, the TSA agent called for me to come up to have my documentation looked at and go through security next.

I made my way up to the counter and as the agent was going through my boarding pass and identification, I said to him, 'Some people, right?'

He looked at me with this confused look, leading me to believe he had not even seen this disagreement happen. I was going to quit while I was ahead, grabbed my ID and boarding pass, thanked him and went on my way.

Just to finish the story up, we make it through security and are walking towards our gate. Marc is laughing and giving his own commentary on what a piece of work the guy was. The guy may have been five or six feet behind us, but he had no interest in continuing our discussion. I watched him walk past us and shot him a dirty look as he went by.

Apparently, the lecture worked, and he was on his way.