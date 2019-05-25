COLUMBUS, Ohio – We are taking a break over the weekend from our Five Questions series to touch upon another favorite topic from the Southern Swing, the “Tales from the Road” series. Through the years there have been no shortage of events that have happened while we have been traveling countless miles covering recruiting during this event from tornados to near fights at the airport to funny anecdotes that we either witness or nearly become a part of. Some years are smoother than others and the 2019 tour (year seven for those counting) was one of the smoother ones of record. There were no major traffic jams, weather incidents or overall acts of God that took place on this swing. That does not mean that there were not a few stories, just none with near-life altering results.

Wolf of Stelzer Road

Not the actual wolf (Associated Press)

This trip could have started off on a really bad note as Kevin was getting ready to fly to Atlanta to start the tour, pick up the rental car and drive it to Raleigh (N.C.) to start the trip upon meeting Marc. Flying into Atlanta already is difficult enough with it being the busiest airport on the planet and missing your window of takeoff can have far-reaching ramifications for your travel plans. Kevin’s flight did not make its intended takeoff time due to wolves being spotted too close to the runways at John Glenn International airport. While neither of us have ever seen these wolves playing on the ‘Airport course’ of the Columbus City Golf Courses, we have no doubt that there are a few of them around just based on some of the news stories and even seeing the aftermath after one is hit by a passing car on one of the roads near CMH. It took close to 30 minutes to get the ‘all-clear’ from ‘wolf watch’ but then the real problem took over. We had missed our window to take off and have the airspace to get into Hartsfield International Airport. We were forced to sit and wait for a new window to open up. That delay took the better part of 30-45 minutes. Fortunately, they did not have to turn the plane off, and in turn the air off. They allowed us to use our phones as we had not left the gate and were not sitting just a few feet away from the jetway. Everyone has heard the horror stories that occurs when that is the case and the temperatures and tension levels rise in a plane that really has nowhere to go. The pilots eventually got on the radio and said we were clear to go, we made up some of the time in the air and all was well. It certainly could have been a harbinger of things to come, but fortunately this may have been one of the roughest points of the trip and Marc did not even have to take part in it as he was at a rainy RCS camp in New Jersey.

The Rain King

Spring camps can be unpredictable but this year it has been easy to predict that it will rain if Marc Givler is taking part in the camp, at least if it is a Rivals Camp Series event. Marc had already been part of several other RCS events this season with bad weather, including the camp in Cincinnati and the hope for the swing this year was that he would be able to start at the New Jersey stop and that we would be able to end at the St. Louis event. The weather followed Marc to both camps and while one was worse than the other, his streak of bringing the rain with him did not end. New Jersey was just plain miserable with the rain and resulted in little more than being able to accumulate a few audio interviews and then get to higher and drier ground. St. Louis on the other hand was much more successful in terms of getting most of the camp in before the rains came down. The camp window was already going to be short with the risk of weather coming in and we made it all the way to the offensive/defensive skill 1-on-1s before the skies started to threaten. The skies finally opened up with about 45 minutes to go in the event and being the last stop of the entire tour and a late check-out at the hotel still waiting for us, we called it a day at the first sight of heavy rain. We were told later that the rain only lasted for a couple of minutes, but we had seen enough, covered enough miles and had witnessed all that we needed to be a part of.

Hotel Room Roulette

Anybody who travels a lot, from city-to-city, can sympathize with this one. We were gone for 14 nights, stayed in 12 different hotels, and they all start to look the same after a while. Especially when you spend 12 of those nights at various properties of one hotel chain. We are not here to advertise for one brand over another, but we spent 12 nights at Marriott properties, and it did not take too long for all of the hotel hallways to start to look the same and start confusing room numbers. Under the best of circumstances, Kevin is not great at remembering things like room numbers. He can remember a bourbon that he drank four years ago like it was yesterday, but who has time for the mundane little details like where you are supposed to sleep that night. Room numbers started to get close to one another and confusion set in. Not once, not twice, but thrice… that is the number of times that Kevin totally forgot the room number that they were staying in. Marc, while he might like to say he had nothing to do with this was of no assistance either in these instances, only able to offer up a guess as to which room they were in. The normal person would just march back down to the front desk and ask what room number they were in, maybe having to eat a little dose of humility along with it. Not these two, why go down and ask when you can just play hotel room roulette. We always had a good idea of which room we might be in, even if we were not sure. Quietly slide the card into the door (or once it was one of the rooms where you just wave the card in front of the sensor) and hope for that light to turn green. If it does turn green, you just have a good laugh and call it a night. If it does not? Run. Fortunately, we went 3-3 in guessing the right room. Each of those times followed up by Marc saying, “Maybe you should carry around the card sleeve they give you at check-in so this does not happen again? This is starting to become a bit of a regular thing with you.” Never. What fun would that be?

Roll Call

You can’t have several flights on a trip and not expect for everything to go smoothly. That is what happened to us when we were set to leave Dallas and make out first-ever trip to Arizona (in terms of the Southern Swing). We did not have anything planned for that evening upon arriving in town, but the hope was to maybe make it somewhere to get a bite to eat before embarking on an aggressive schedule for the following day that would see us cover both Scottsdale (Ariz.) and Tucson (Ariz.). We just needed a smooth flight and a decent night of rest. That was not in the cards. Neither of us are quite sure really what went wrong, but we know what resulted as we were both part of it. It just never felt as if the ground crew had a complete grasp on what was going on with this flight as it was delayed leaving Orange County (Calif.) and finally made it to the gate. We boarded the flight and took our seats. It appeared as if they were holding the flight for some late connections as a handful of people trickled in 10 minutes after it appeared we were done boarding. Then the waiting started. The ground crew was talking with the flight crew. The flight crew was talking to other airline people. Nobody was really telling us what was going on. 10 minutes turned to 20 minutes and then to 30 minutes.

This boarding is closing in on 50 minutes. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) May 16, 2019

Look, we can understand that there is a lot going on when it comes to getting a flight filled and off the ground that we don’t need or want to know about. But there does come a point where things reach the theatre of the absurd. Apparently, the computer system that keeps track of the passenger manifest decided to stop recording who was checking in when you presented your boarding pass to the gate agent and they had no idea who was on the plane and who was not on the plane.

Now we are taking roll on the plane. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) May 16, 2019

Once they determined that protocol had been breached and they had no idea who was on the plane, that they needed to take roll. One of the flight attendants and one of the gate personnel were in charge of this. It should have been an easy enough process to do this. They made sure that it was not. Firstly, they wanted people to signify that they were on the plane by ringing their flight attendant call button. This was after an admonishment for those wearing headphones or just generally not paying attention to this prolonged boarding process. Secondly, with two people in charge of this process, it would have made more sense to have the flight attendant, the one who is much more of a forward-facing member of the team read out the names and have the gate agent mark them off. Couple that with the fact that the gate agent was not a strong reader or speaker or pronouncer. It only took 20 names before the flight attendant stepped in and said that she should maybe read the first name first and the last name second.

Closing in on 70 minute boarding process. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) May 16, 2019