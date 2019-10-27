Visitors came from across the country to see Ohio State take on Wisconsin this weekend. One of the prospects who came to Columbus from a distance was Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett 2021 defensive back Jordan Hancock.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder came into the visit with nearly 20 offers and hoped to land one from the Buckeyes, as well as check the program out, over his two-day visit with his parents.

He broke down the trip with BuckeyeGrove, starting with his arrival on Saturday.