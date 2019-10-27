Talented defensive back talks Ohio State visit, landing offer from Buckeyes
Class of 2021 DB Jordan Hancock details visit to Ohio State and landing an offer from the Buckeyes
Visitors came from across the country to see Ohio State take on Wisconsin this weekend. One of the prospects who came to Columbus from a distance was Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett 2021 defensive back Jordan Hancock.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder came into the visit with nearly 20 offers and hoped to land one from the Buckeyes, as well as check the program out, over his two-day visit with his parents.
He broke down the trip with BuckeyeGrove, starting with his arrival on Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news