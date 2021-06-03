Talented '24 defender caught eyes at Ohio State's recent camp

Ohio State’s football camp on Tuesday was not only an opportunity for class of 2022 players to leave an impression and 2023 players to show progress but it was a chance for even younger players to make an introduction to the college coaching staffs.

One player who made that kind of introduction is class of 2024 defensive end Angelo McCullom out of Olentangy high school, just up the road from the Ohio State campus. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder found himself right in the thick of things as the coaching staff moved him from one group to another and the rising sophomore found himself right in the thick of things at his first camp of the season.

“It was great,” McCullom said after the camp. “I love it, everything about it.”

The last time that schools like Ohio State had on-campus camps, McCullom was still in junior high school, so this was a taste of real competition on the camp circuit for the talented defender.

“I have done youth camps,” McCullom added. “This is my first camp like this.”

As with many athletes today, McCullom is a two-sport star, playing basketball as well but if Wednesday was an indication at Ohio State’s camp, football may be the move in the future as the ’24 star already has the size and frame to be in the mix for some big offers as his process continues to develop.

The young in-state player knew that he was going up against players one and two years older than him and while they got the best of him on some reps, he felt that he made an impression of his own.

“I felt like I did really well but there is always room for improvement,” McCullom said.

The messages of effort and committing to what you do meant a lot to the Lewis Center (Ohio) product and a message from Tim Hinton to the campers resonated well when it came to giving effort in all aspects of life.

“I remember one of the coaches said to put our hands up, then they said to put them up higher, and (we all) put them up higher,” McCullom said.

If Wednesday is any indication of what McCullom is all about, he is a player that we will be hearing a lot about over the course of the next couple of years and schools will take notice as well as both Penn State and Wisconsin have started sending mail to the talented ’24 product as well, wanting to get him out to their camps as well.