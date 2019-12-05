START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

It is not like we need to go over who this team is after the Buckeyes played them just a little bit more than a month ago. This is college football and while the transfer portal has really started the day of modern free agency, we are not to the point where we are looking at midseason trades and where a team could have truly different personnel within a month-plus of two meetings.

This team is Jonathan Taylor and solid defense. Neither were able to prevail at the end of October when Ohio State was able to run away with a 38-7 win, despite Wisconsin keeping the Buckeyes off the board for the first 22 minutes of the game. Honestly, this game was close until into the 3rd quarter when the Buckeyes would run off 28 points in a little bit more than 15 minutes of game time.

Since then, the Badgers have run off four straight wins but let's be honest, it has not been in typical Wisconsin fashion. The Badgers have given up anywhere from 17 to 24 points in each of those games and while only one of those games was within a one-score margin (24-22 over Iowa) it just never really felt like the team that blasted through the likes of Michigan earlier in the year.

No, these Badgers are going to be very much the same team that played the Buckeyes earlier in the year and they are going to try and go back to what has made them successful through the years. The oddsmakers are believing that won't be enough with Ohio State sitting better than a two touchdown favorite, but stranger things have happened in this game. Ohio State was a four-point dog in 2014 and then we saw Ohio State hang 59 on the Badgers. This would obviously be a much larger upset in terms of points, especially with the Buckeyes having everything in the world to play for.

Enough setting the scene, let's get to the action. We head to the Tale of the Tape, again, to talk Badgers and Buckeyes,.