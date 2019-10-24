START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

Will this be the test that everyone is waiting to see or will it turn into the Nebraska, Michigan State and Northwestern games? None of those games were exactly competitive, with Michigan State being the only team that was within 17 points of the Buckeyes at the half and that can boast being down by as few as three points in the second quarter.

The Badgers are certainly on paper a much better team, having shutout four opponents along the way, leading the nation in almost every single defensive stat and climbing as high as No. 6 in the polls until the Illinois debacle happened.

Now the Badgers find themselves sitting at No. 13 with a tough-to-explain loss the the Fighting Illini, coming into Ohio Stadium on a one-game losing streak. There are already people who are kicking the can down the road saying that Ohio State versus Penn State will be the conference game of the year, just a few days after saying the same thing about this contest.

With the game on FOX, there were doubts that ESPN would want to come to town to host College Gameday from Columbus (Ohio) and now with this not setting up to be a battle of unbeatens, ESPN has the perfect out to head to the Dakotas for the "Dakota Marker" game between North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

None of those trappings mean a darn thing when it comes to this game as each team will have a lot of pressure to win the game. For the Badgers, a loss here would be a second loss in conference play and with Minnesota unbeaten at this point, the Badgers would need to see the Gophers lose one along the way and then beat them head-to-head (provided Wisconsin does not trip up again outside of Ohio State) to get the trip to Indy and potentially a third match-up all-time in the B1GCG against Ohio State.

For the Buckeyes, there is plenty of pressure to keep winning as well with Penn State still unbeaten in the Big Ten East, with each team still set to play late in November. The Buckeyes have to feel as if there is no margin for error after winning the conference two straight years and not getting a bid to the CFP after a bad conference loss. Losing to Wisconsin would not be considered a bad loss, but nobody is up for taking any chances a long the way.

Historically, this has been all Ohio State in this series but 2010 and 2003 both saw the Badgers upend higher-ranked Ohio State teams. Granted, both of those games were in Madison (Wis.) and the Badgers have only won in Columbus twice this century (2004, 2001).

Let's head to the Tale of the Tape to get a little more insight into this game and look at some of the numbers as we try and sort some things out.