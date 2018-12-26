This is what everyone wants to see, right? Dwayne Haskins in one more game against a solid top-20 defense under the bright lights of the national stage? Ohio State already put up 62 points against the nation's No. 1 total defense. Washington will bring in the No. 12 total defense but let's be real here, the Huskies have not faced an offense like Ohio State's, at least on a clean track (Washington State has a remarkable offense too, but the snowy conditions in Pullman (Wash.) were about as tough to play in as Ohio State's trip to East Lansing (Mich.) earlier this season). This game more than likely will be Haskins' last game as a member of the Ohio State team. He is pretty much the consensus No. 1 draft eligible quarterback on the NFL boards and it would be a tough sell to keep him in Columbus with a first-round grade and teams lining up to work him out. Haskins came one-yard short of being Ohio State's first 500-yard passer in a game in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern. That might be a tough ask against this Washington team but the Buckeyes are not going to leave anything in storage for the offseason with this being Urban Meyer's final game as head coach. Parris Campbell is just eight yards shy of being Ohio State's first 1,000-yard in a season receiver since Michael Jenkins (1,076 - 2002). Campbell and Terry McLaurin are each sitting with 11 touchdowns which has them both tied for 5th all-time in TD receptions in a season and a good game for either could move them up beyond Devin Smith and David Boston in the record books. By this point of the year, we don't have to explain just how potent the Ohio State passing game is, it has been seen already for 13 games. Ohio State has had only three games this season where the passing numbers did not reach 300 yards. There was only one game this season where Ohio State did not have at least two passing touchdowns (A windy day at Michigan State) and over the span of the last three games, Ohio State is averaging 433 passing yards a game and 4.7 passing touchdowns a game. Yes, Maryland and Northwestern don't have the same type of players on the defensive side of the ball that Washington does, but can anyone dispute the type of confidence that Haskins and the passing game has to have right now? Brian Hartline already saw the interim tag taken off of his title and for good reason as the receivers room deserves a season-long game ball and while fans will talk about hating to see Haskins leave, fans should also be aware of just how important guys like Campbell, McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon have been as part of this season and while they may not have earned national accolades in terms of individual awards, their impact on this program needs to be remembered for a long time.

Washington has the numbers to b e impressive in terms of defense in general and pass defense for sure. The allow around 185 yards per game and have allowed nine passing touchdowns over the course of the entire season. Ohio State put up 11 passing touchdowns over the course of eight quarters between Michigan and Northwestern. As we have mentioned on several other occasions, Washington State has the No. 1 pass offense in the nation but that is because that is what Wazzu does and the touchdown numbers, yards per completion and completion percentages are all behind the Buckeyes. Take Wazzu off the board and the Huskies have faced a grand total of ONE top-40 passing offense (Stanford). What did the Cardinal do against this defense? Threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, Washington also picked off three passes, and that is no outlier as the Huskies have 11 interceptions on the season, but it does show that the better passing offenses did have success moving the ball on this unit. Cornerback Byron Murphy is the real deal and teams have to be aware of him on the prowl with four interceptions and 13 credited PBUs. That doesn't mean this is a one-player unit however as Murphy was joined on the first-team All-Pac 12 by safety Taylor Rapp who has two interceptions of his own and leads the team with five sacks. Cornerback Myles Bryant earned second team All-Pac 12 honors as well, giving the Huskies three decorated starting defensive backs and Jordan Miller did not earn first or second team honors, he had a couple of interceptions as well, giving Washington a very complete secondary unit.