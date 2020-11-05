BuckeyeGrove - Tale of the Tape: Rutgers

START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

Some games warrant long write-ups because it is going to be an epic battle between two major teams, major national implications galore and the words just flow from my fingers to the page and before I know it, we are at 4,000-words without even trying.

There are other times where it is a similar case, but the words pour out because it is a match-up of two age-old rivals and the history is more exciting than the present and 70-percent of the piece is about previous games in the series, looking at what historical implications could mean to the upcoming game and just some good old fashioned story telling.

And then there is this game.

Sure, Rutgers won its opener against Michigan State, in a convincing manner. Michigan State then went on to beat Michigan, in Ann Arbor (Mich.). Does the transitive property mean anything in football?

Rutgers could not answer the call in game two however and fell to Indiana in a game that nobody was expecting to watch but suddenly had bigger meaning than expected in this eight game sprint of a season.

This series has never been close, Ohio State is a perfect 6-0 against the Scarlet Knights and the closest margin of victory was 35 points, and that was last year.

That does not mean that Rutgers is gaining on Ohio State though. Oddsmakers have the Buckeyes as a huge favorite and we have no issue with that. This game really has the feeling of a "call your own score" type of contest.

If Ryan Day wants to leave the starters out there until the 4th quarter and put the hammer down, we really don't see any likely way that Rutgers could slow them down.

But that won't happen to a point, there are good relationships between the Buckeyes and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and members of his staff. But the Buckeyes also need to keep passing the looks test for the College Football Playoff committee. And that might require breaking a few eggs to make that omelette.

This won't be our longest Tale of the Tape of the season, it won't be our most in depth, it probably won't even be our best read one. But we will put this game in our focus today, maybe because we are a glutton for punishment, maybe because it is just because we are used to writing this piece.

Rutgers, you're next. Let's go.