BuckeyeGrove - Tale of the Tape: Rutgers

Tale of the Tape: Rutgers
Some games warrant long write-ups because it is going to be an epic battle between two major teams, major national implications galore and the words just flow from my fingers to the page and before I know it, we are at 4,000-words without even trying.
There are other times where it is a similar case, but the words pour out because it is a match-up of two age-old rivals and the history is more exciting than the present and 70-percent of the piece is about previous games in the series, looking at what historical implications could mean to the upcoming game and just some good old fashioned story telling.
And then there is this game.
Sure, Rutgers won its opener against Michigan State, in a convincing manner. Michigan State then went on to beat Michigan, in Ann Arbor (Mich.). Does the transitive property mean anything in football?
Rutgers could not answer the call in game two however and fell to Indiana in a game that nobody was expecting to watch but suddenly had bigger meaning than expected in this eight game sprint of a season.
This series has never been close, Ohio State is a perfect 6-0 against the Scarlet Knights and the closest margin of victory was 35 points, and that was last year.
That does not mean that Rutgers is gaining on Ohio State though. Oddsmakers have the Buckeyes as a huge favorite and we have no issue with that. This game really has the feeling of a "call your own score" type of contest.
If Ryan Day wants to leave the starters out there until the 4th quarter and put the hammer down, we really don't see any likely way that Rutgers could slow them down.
But that won't happen to a point, there are good relationships between the Buckeyes and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and members of his staff. But the Buckeyes also need to keep passing the looks test for the College Football Playoff committee. And that might require breaking a few eggs to make that omelette.
This won't be our longest Tale of the Tape of the season, it won't be our most in depth, it probably won't even be our best read one. But we will put this game in our focus today, maybe because we are a glutton for punishment, maybe because it is just because we are used to writing this piece.
Rutgers, you're next. Let's go.
|Ohio State
|Stat
|Rank
|Rutgers
|Stat
|Rank
|
Rushing Offense
|
211.5 YPG
|
17th
|
Rushing Defense
|
78.5 YPG
|
4th
|
Passing Offense
|
297.0 YPG
|
22nd
|
Pass Eff. Defense
|
160.27
|
84th
|
Scoring Offense
|
45.0 PPG
|
4th
|
Scoring Defense
|
32.0 PPG
|
66th
Ohio State QB/WR/TE vs. Rutgers Defensive Backs
It is pretty obvious to the most casual fan of college football that the Ohio State passing game is pretty darn good. Justin Fields is completing 85-percent of his passes, of his seven incompletions, more than one of them were dropped touchdowns (not exactly on routine catches, but catches that coulda', woulda', shoulda' been made) and Fields is throwing to receivers that have been wide open, like really wide open. Ohio State has done a great job of calling and designing plays that have made for some big numbers, But when Fields needs to throw into traffic, those are getting completed too. Garrett Wilson is 2nd in the league with 240 receiving yards and Chris Olave is 4th with 224 yards. In six games against Rutgers, Ohio State has scored 50-plus points in five of those games. And in the other one? 49 points. So, the Buckeyes have been able to do whatever they want on offense in this series and while I would not be surprised to see Ohio State put some emphasis on trying to get the running game fully going, the ability to throw the ball whenever and wherever will be too great and this should be a 300-yard type of game for Fields before he calls it an early night.
There are some familiar names to Ohio State fans in this secondary with Brendon White starting at safety and former Ohio State commit Tre Avery (was known as Kareem Felder at the time) starting at corner. Teams have been able to pass against Rutgers this year with Michigan State throwing for 319 yards and three scores and 238 yards and three scores against Indiana. Granted, it was not a whole lot better last year as Rutgers was near the bottom of the 130 Division-1 FBs teams in passing defense categories. Ohio State has traditionally done very well in terms of throwing the ball (and running the ball, and stopping the run, and stopping the pass, and scoring points, etc) against Rutgers, and is coming off of its biggest passing number, of 377 yards and six touchdowns last season. Ohio State has never thrown for less than 247 yards in this series and has scored at least three passing touchdowns in every single game. Rutgers has a grand total of one interception against Ohio State over the previous 24 quarters of football, with that taking place in 2016.
Ohio State Running Backs vs. Rutgers Linebackers
