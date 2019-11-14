START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

We warned people last week that this might be the shortest of all of the Tale of the Tape features for a multitude of reasons, first and foremost that this might be the worst team that Ohio State will face this season.

Ohio State's non-conference schedule is not as bad as some make it out to be, even with the absence of a Power Five squad on the list. The Sagarin Ratings have Cincinnati at No. 25, Florida Atlantic at 64 and Miami (Ohio) at 85. Northwestern and Maryland are right in the vicinity of the RedHawks as they are 82 and 83 respectively.

Rutgers on the other hand? Try 138th.

Who else is in that range? Try Villanova, the same school that Ohio State played in basketball on Wednesday (yes, they do have a football team). They are 131st.

How about Wofford? That is the same team that everyone panned Clemson for playing a few weeks back. They are 137th.

Hell, New Hampshire, the same school that produced head coach Ryan Day is not that far away, sitting at No. 147.

The point is for as historically good as Ohio State may be, Rutgers is the polar opposite. There are only three teams with sub-100 ratings in the Sagarin Ratings this year and strangely enough, they all come from the SEC and the Big Ten with Vanderbilt at 109 and Arkansas at 117. But even according to the metrics that Sagarin uses, Arkansas should beat Rutgers on a neutral field by about 10 points.

So, that is why we are not going to go into a full write-up here, because there really is no point. The Scarlet Knights have a depleted roster, have fired their head coach and all attention around Piscataway (N.J.) is focused on who will be leading the team next year rather than what is going on this year.

So, since we are kind of stuck writing this piece, let's just get to it and go to the Tale of the Tape.