BuckeyeGrove - Tale of the Tape: Penn State

START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

By looking at the calendar, playing against Penn State on the very last day of October should not feel all that foreign to Ohio State players and coaches. In fact, Ohio State has only played Penn State five times after October 31st since Penn State joined the league and started playing conference games in 1993 (Ohio State is 4-1 in games that took place in November against Penn State).

2020 is not a year were you can look at a calendar however and consider all things equal. The Big Ten started its season on October 24th and this upcoming weekend slate of games will be week two of an eight (plus one) game slate.

Ohio State and Penn State have only met three times before October 1st since the two teams became conference foes, and Ohio State has never played against Penn State before the 4th week of the season (2006, 2000) and the other time was in the 5th week of the season (2018).

So while the weather will feel like it is prime-time Big Ten football time, a look at the schedule would show that normally Ohio State would be playing someone from the MAC and Penn State would probably be fighting with Pitt or some other non-conference foe.

The point here is that neither team has really determined who they are quite yet with Ohio State playing four quarters of football and Penn State playing a little bit more with an overtime game against Indiana (though some would say that Penn State really didn't show up for the bottom of the first overtime frame when Michael Penix bested the Nittany Lions).

Stats are not going to tell the whole story leading into this game and teams are supposed to improve the most from week one to week two, or at least that is what the big book of coach-speak tells us.

Penn State is going to need to improve a lot and the Buckeyes are not immune from needing to get better in several aspects of their game, despite a lopsided 52-17 win over Nebraska.

We are still in those early season doldrums when it comes to the Tale of the Tape, not enough stats data to run things that we would like and we are stuck talking more about personnel than we really would like. But undeterred, we move forward and put Ohio State's biggest game of the season into focus as we tackle a fan favorite feature.