This is the game that everyone has been waiting for (well, this one and Michigan) as it is the latest in the line of tests for the Buckeyes to show if this is a team of the ages or a team that has just really benefitted from a mediocre schedule.

Let's be real here for a minute, what Ohio State has done in terms of offensive and defensive efficiency would be difficult to accomplish against any sort of schedule, especially one that has proven to be surprisingly good with all three non-conference opponents now bowl-eligible, and Indiana team that has proven to be much better than expected and a thorough and convincing win over Wisconsin, a team that is still very much in the mix for the Big Ten West.

Sure, Nebraska is not very good this year and Northwestern and Michigan State are worse. That is not Ohio State's fault, you cannot control who the B1G computer spits out on the schedule. You just have to play the teams that you are given and hope for the best there.

In comes Penn State, a team that has looked really good at times in wiping out Maryland (when the Terps were still a hot commodity), held an overmatched Purdue team to just a tick above 100 yards of total offense and outlasted a Michigan team that out-gained the Nittany Lions but could not outscore the home team.



But on the other side, this is also the same Penn State team that messed around and nearly lost to Pitt, threw three picks in a loss to Minnesota and has squeaked out five wins by just one score along the way in games that honestly should have been decided by a wider margin.

For anyone following along, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have played their last three games well within that one-score bubble with Ohio State coming up short in 2016 after a blocked field goal stole defeat out of the jaws of victory and then Ohio State returned the favor in the next two seasons by erasing two-score fourth quarter deficits to win each game by one point.

It is fascinating to look back at the Tales of the Tape from those years to see how each team really stacked up (2016, 2017, 2018) but not entirely relevant to this year as the rosters continue to turnover and knowing that this 2019 Ohio State team probably is the best of the bunch and might be one of the best Ohio State teams in program history, but we won't be able to really discuss that until all the games are done and we see if this team can cross the finish line or gets tripped up along the way.

Ryan Day has been saying this game is really one where the talented between the two teams is "equated" but we are going to take a deeper look as we go to the Tale of the Tape to break things down.