START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

I don't even want to go back to my Tale of the Tape's against Iowa and Purdue in the previous seasons to look at how sure I was that Ohio State was not only going to win those games but win them by comfortable margins. Two very promising seasons met some abrupt halts on the road during night games within the conference against teams from the Big Ten West.

Northwestern is also from the Big Ten West. Northwestern is also a night game. Not only a night game, but a rare one-off Friday night game. Ohio State has about as promising of a start as a team can have, climbing up to the top-five of the major polls after being somewhat overlooked to start the season by many and just taking care of business and rolling teams as they come up on the schedule.

The Buckeyes already had to face the road/night/B1G West demon once when it traveled to Lincoln (Neb.) to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the road team was met with little resistance in a 48-7 win in a game that was not even as close as a 41-point margin would indicate.

These Northwestern Wildcats are not the same team that Ohio State faced less than a year ago in the B1G Championship game, not by a long shot. Granted, that was a late November game versus a mid-October game, so we are not talking about the same number of games worth of data going into the mix, but the 2019 Cats are scoring 9.3 fewer points per game rushing for almost 50 yards fewer a contest and passing for close to a 100 yards fewer.

The defensive numbers are pretty close in line but a quick reminder that the only two teams with any name value in the Big Ten race that the Cats have faced to date are Wisconsin and Michigan State, both losses, but to NU's credit, games that they kept close to somewhat close (still not sure why Fitz went chasing points against the Badgers, but we also don't want him going off on us like he did during his postgame press conference).

The point is, the Cats still have games against Iowa (granted, the Hawkeyes have forgotten what offense looks like), Indiana (a true hot/cold team), Purdue (will Rondale Moore be back by then?) and Minnesota (surely the Gophers won't be undefeated by then) as well as UMass and Illinois (we don't want to talk about either of them). We just don't see those defensive numbers holding, regardless of what Ohio State is able or unable to do against the Cats.

Even with a big differential according to the Vegas line we still have to go to the Tale of the Tape to put this game in focus and draw some conclusions going into the Buckeyes versus Wildcats.