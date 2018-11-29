What may be the most shocking about the Cats being in this game, aside from their 8-4 overall record on the season is how they did it with virtually no offense. The Cats are No. 110 in the nation in total offense, 119th in rushing offense and 107th in scoring offense. That would have to mean that Northwestern must be among the nation's top teams in terms of defense, right? Well... The Cats are in the upper half of the league at No. 48 overall in total defense and pretty good against the run at No. 32 overall. But the Wildcats don't jump off the national stats pages in many categories except for two. Don't go for it against the Cats on 4th down as they are No. 8 nationally in stopping you on 4th. And don't expect the Cats to shoot themselves in the foot with penalties as the nation's No. 1 rated team with fewest penalties per game and yards per game.

It will be an interesting match-up between these two teams as people are clamoring that the Buckeyes not only need to win but win big to send a message to the College Football Playoff committee. Urban Meyer has said all of the right things about focusing on just winning the game, but will all of the other "noise" bring Ohio State crashing back to the reality that we have seen around this team for large stretches of the season or is this team peaking at the right time of the year?

Dwayne Haskins had himself a game against Michigan last week and has all the confidence in the world going into this game. 396 passing yards, six touchdowns, another 34 yards on the ground. Sure, Haskins had been putting up big numbers all season long, but Saturday was really a glimpse into what the full package looked like, especially going against the nation's top statistical defense.Sure, there are still some issues, Ohio State is only scoring touchdowns on 60-percent of its red zone trips and putting up points 77-percent of the time, but Ohio State was a perfect 5-5 in scoring against Michigan and that was with four touchdowns. Parris Campbell could go over 1,000-yards for the season with a game just slightly over his season average and sits with 903 yards on 72 catches and 11 touchdowns. Terry McLaurin gets to go home to Indy once again and is second on the team with nine touchdown grabs while KJ Hill is on Campbell's heels with 823 yards and 66 receptions. Chris Olave entered the scene last week with two touchdown catches, the first two scores for the Buckeyes and could have a big role in this game as the Buckeyes will try and keep speed on the field. Luke Farrell has come on as of late as a pass-catcher and had a strong game against Michigan but don't sleep on Rashod Berry as well who could be primed to have a big game in a role that is more than just a blocker. Will we see the Tate Martell package again this week and will there be a passing element to it? Haskins has now rushed for four touchdowns on the year and has shown the ability to put his head down and go, are you gaining anything with putting Martell in those situations right now? You would if you let him throw to a releasing tight end, maybe we will see that if the Buckeyes get in the red zone against a very good red zone defense.

Northwestern is another one of those defenses that likes to keep everything in front of it and don't be surprised to see a good amount of cover four coming from the Cats. All of the right names are on the depth chart right now for Northwestern with names like Montre Hartage and Jared McGee being names that people are looking for. Hartage did not play last week at the corner position and is a big corner at 6-foot and leads the Cats with 13 pass breakups. McGee saw some time in the second half against Illinois to knock the rust off and is the 4th leading tackler for Northwestern. The Cats have not faced a passing offense like Ohio State's this season and to date the best they have faced was Purdue in week one. The Boilermakers threw for 270 yards between David Blough and Elijah Sindelar but also threw three costly interceptions in that game against only one passing touchdown. Northwestern really has not really seen much of a passing offense since Notre Dame (30th nationally) with Iowa (68th), Minnesota (T-80th) and Illinois (114th) but even with that, both Iowa and Illinois each passed for more than 250 yards in each of those games. Northwestern has only had two games go over 300 yards passing with Michigan State throwing for 329 and Notre Dame going for 343 yards. Michigan State did not have a completion longer than 27 yards in that game but Notre Dame did connect on a 47-yard touchdown. The big play is available but may be tough to come by. As long as the Buckeyes don't get greedy, there will be some yardage to pick up but it will come down to what Ohio State is able to do in the red zone.