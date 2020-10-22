BuckeyeGrove - Tale of the Tape: Nebraska

START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY! It must be real because here is the Tale of the Tape, one of our longest and more read features of the football season. We wouldn't be writing 1000s of words if this were not real, we are just a few short days from the start of the Big Ten season and not a moment too soon as Ohio State fans were becoming way too familiar with teams from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC during this prolonged timeout that the league took after postponing the season and then suddenly bringing it back, but starting later than everyone outside of the Pac-12 when it comes to Power Five schools. Someone in the conference office had a sense of humor by starting the season with the Buckeyes and the Cornhuskers, two of the three teams that fought the hardest, at least when it comes to public view, to bring the season back before March, January or even November. Nebraska went so far that it had players file suit against the conference and really apply pressure to those who were set against starting a fall season. Ohio State fans and Nebraska fans were arm-in-arm during this time, sharing notes of admiration and even talking about buying gear from their cross-divisional rivals. It was fun while it lasted however. Now the two teams will face off in week one in a game that the oddsmakers don't care a whole lot for with the Buckeyes being an overwhelming favorite to win this game and win the Big Ten yet again. Ohio State has owned this series, 7-1 overall, 5-1 in conference play and really only a Joe Bauserman away from being unbeaten in this series (don't ever bring up 2011 again). Since that ill-fated game in Lincoln (Neb.) the Buckeyes have averaged 53 points per game over the last five contests while the Huskers have averaged less than 19 points and have been held to single-digits in two of those matchups. 2020 has already proven to be an odd year as offenses appear to be way ahead of defenses. Can the Huskers outscore the Buckeyes if that holds true once the Big Ten starts playing games? If 2019 was any indication, that answer would be now as the Huskers averaged around 28 points per game while the Buckeyes were putting up close to 47 points per game. These first entries in the Tale of the Tape are always the most difficult ones to write with no "tape" from this year to draw from, so we will have to rely on last season for some ideas of what personnel look like and then just do our best to predict what that will translate into for 2020. Let's head to the Tale of the Tape to try and put this game into more focus and thank God that football is almost back, we will never take you for granted again.

Ohio State Offense vs. Nebraska Defense (2019) Ohio State Stat Rank Nebraska Stat Rank Rushing Offense 266.8 YPG 5th Rushing Defense 188.1 YPG 94th Passing Offense 263.1 YPG 36th Pass Eff. Defense 121.31 33rd Scoring Offense 46.9 PPG 3rd Scoring Defense 27.8 PPG 66th

Ohio State QB/WR/TE vs. Nebraska Defensive Backs

Year two of Justin Fields sure looks as if it can be a special one and just think about how close we came to never seeing this. Does anyone think he was going to come back to play a spring exhibition season? Nah, us neither. But now he is back and has another year in the Ryan Day system and should be ready for even bigger and better things. How do you improve upon 41 touchdowns against three picks? That might be difficult to do, also with only a guarantee of nine games at this point of the year (provided that non are cancelled due to the "no safety net" stance that the league took in terms of scheduling) but how about on improving on his 233.8 yard per game passing average? Or his 2.9 touchdowns passing per game? Or a 67.2-percent completion percentage? All of those goals are right there and are obtainable, regardless of how many games are or are not played. We all have a good idea who all of these passes are going to be going to. The Buckeyes lost a lot with the departure of guys like KJ Hill, Austin Mack and Bin Victor but Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will just have larger roles in the offense while Jameson Williams should take a big step forward this year as well. One thing that we are excited to see is if Kam Babb will be able to see time this year after his career has completely stalled by injuries to date. And then of course there are the four talented freshman receivers. Let's not forget that it took Olave and Wilson a minute or two to get their feet under them in this offense before they were able to start making big plays. There deck may be a little more clear this year for these four receivers than their predecessors with the loss of three receivers from last year, but don't get impatient if the four combine for just a couple of catches and are kept out of the end zone here in game one. Then again, they could also go off and we could be talking about Gee Scott, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and/or Mookie Cooper at length in future Tale of the Tape's and Hot 11 for years to come. As for tight end, do you really believe this is going to be the year of the tight end? Probably not, but the Buckeyes have some good ones and look for Jeremy Ruckert to be out there almost as much as Luke Farrell as the Buckeyes will need to keep things fresh and unpredictable in the offense.