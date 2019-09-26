START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

There has not been a huge sample size of games between these two teams with Saturday's game being the 8th ever meeting between Ohio State and Nebraska, this being the 6th time they have met as conference mates.

The series has been pretty one-sided with the Buckeyes taking six of the previous seven and they were well on their way of winning that 2011 game before Braxton Miller was injured and the sky came crashing down as the Buckeyes saw a big lead disappear and wrestled defeat out of the jaws of victory.

Since then? Ohio State has really had this thing on lock down, even if the margin of victory last season was just a mere five points, that margin was not indicative of how the game really looked for much of the second half and a late touchdown in the final three minutes made it closer and gave the Huskers a chance to attempt an onside kick to try and steal one away.

This year the Huskers are sitting at 3-1 and had a game stolen away from them as they could not close the door at Colorado against a historic rival back from their Big Eight days.

After what appeared to be an exorcism of all of that against Northern Illinois, regular Illinois took the Huskers to the brink as Nebraska seemed intent on just losing the game and it took some late heroics to put away the plucky Illini in that one.

Honestly, this is the first real test for either team however, even with each team sitting with a conference win under their belts. The Huskers have the edge of being at home but that did not slow the Buckeyes down in 2017 from a thorough butt-whipping where Huskers fans were left holding their red balloons for far too long (usually released when the Huskers score their first points).

It will be a big game for all as it is under the lights, that little ESPN road show will be there and the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. As we draw closer to the big game, let's go to the Tale of the Tape and break this game down in a stream of consciousness manner.