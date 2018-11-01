The Buckeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers have only played six times and the Buckeyes have won five of them, including three of the last four, since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. Ohio State fans would like to forget that first game in 2011 when the Buckeyes held a big lead only to see it evaporate when an injury at quarterback completely changed the complexion of that game and a 27-6 lead turned into a 34-27 loss in Lincoln (Neb.).

We know all about the Ohio State passing game. Last time out the Buckeyes threw the ball 73 times. That is entirely too many attempts. Dwayne Haskins definitely needs to have the opportunity to throw the ball around, but that should really top out in the 40s, rather than the 60s or 70s. Ohio State will be without Austin Mack at least for the regular season and potentially for the entire season. That is a blow to the receiver corps but the WR room is one of the few rooms deep enough to handle a significant injury without taking a major hit. Last time these two teams played, Ohio State threw for 354 yards and five touchdowns. K.J. Hill had two touchdowns in that game Terry McLaurin and Rashod Berry each had one (along with the departed Marcus Baugh). Without jumping too far ahead, if the Buckeyes cannot run the ball, teams are starting to figure out ways to slow down the offense. Granted, Nebraska has not shown much of an ability to get to the quarterback which should allow Haskins ample time to scan the field. In the past three games, Haskins has thrown for 1,337 yards in just three games, just to put that in perspective, that is only 582 yards behind the No. 25 mark for season passing numbers (2001- Steve Bellisari). None of those numbers matter if the Buckeyes cannot achieve some balance on the offensive front and everyone around the program would be much happier to see Haskins' numbers in the 300s in terms of passing yards and getting the rushing number back into the 200s. The opportunity to throw the ball for 400 yards will be there this week against Nebraska but will the Buckeyes be able to stay on point and not only focus on just winning the game but getting the run game healthy as well?

Nebraska has gone against two top-20 passing offenses this season and has lost both of those games. Purdue (6th) was able to have a balanced offense and while passing 25/42 times for 328 yards, the Boilermakers (who were still figuring out who they were at this point) only threw for one touchdown. Northwestern (18th), on the other hand, was very one-dimensional in their game and while only rushing for 32 yards, the Cats threw for 455 yards on 41/65 passing and three touchdowns (and two interceptions). Corner Dicaprio Bootle leads the Huskers with 14 pass breakups while fellow corner Lamar Jackson is one of the bigger corners in college football at 6-foot-3. Safeties Aaron Williams and Tre Neal are seniors and bring some experience to the defensive backfield. The issue is that the Huskers are giving up 277 yards per game by way of the pass. Going against a pass-heavy Ohio State team might not be the best match-up for this unit, especially with no recognizable pass rush this season. The Huskers will be in for a long day.