It is always fun to go back and look at the Tale of the Tapes from previous seasons (2018, 2017, 2016) and look at how the numbers change from season to season but the identities of these teams never really change all that much.

This 2019 edition of the game is the earliest that these two teams have met since the 2012 season when the Buckeyes and Spartans played the final weekend of September as Ohio State held on for dear life in a 17-16 win in Urban Meyer's first season with the Buckeyes as Braxton Miller passed for 179 yards and rushed for 136 in a winning effort.

All of the meetings since then have taken place in November, much later in the season. During the last two seasons, the Spartans had a top-five rushing defense by the time that the Buckeyes drew them but Ohio State was able to overcome that each time, in 2018 rushing for 120 yards against the nation's No. 1 run defense and then in 2017 rushing for 335 yards and four touchdowns against the nation's No. 3 run defense.

This year the Spartans have the No. 4 run defense at this point of the season and have not had a team go for more than 140 yards in a game (Northwestern) after starting off the season by holding Tulsa to an astonishing minus-73 yards on the ground in a game that saw six Michigan State sacks.

The Buckeyes will bring in their highest scoring offense in memory to this game after being anywhere between the 42 to 46 point range in the past three. How close were those numbers to the final results? Ohio State only broke beyond its average PPG (at the time) one time, in 2017 with 48 points. In those three games combined, the Buckeyes averaged a tick beyond 30 points per game however Michigan State could only muster 8.3 points per game.

We have not even gotten into the whole discussion about "will this be the test finally for Ohio State" after week-in and week-out we have seen the Buckeyes pass the test of the week, only to be told that was not the real test and for everyone to wait to pass judgment on this team.

This week we will get to see Ohio State go against an elite defense with an inconsistent and maybe not even all that good of an offense, the reverse image of what Ohio State faced last week at Nebraska. Except this game is at home. Against a team that has been a dream crusher for the Buckeyes before.

Don't expect Ohio State to ever come into a Michigan State game looking at the next opponent, especially with the first open week on the other side of this game.

There is a lot to unpack on this game in advance and we are going to the Tale of the Tape in what promises to be one of the more detailed deep dives we do all season long.