BuckeyeGrove - Tale of the Tape: Maryland

For whatever reason the Big Ten scheduling computer decided to give the Buckeyes both of the "new" teams on back-to-back weeks. Ohio State is now 7-0 all-time against Rutgers and will be looking to do the same things against the Terrapins of Maryland. There have been absolute routs in this series, look at 62-3 in College Park (Md.) back in 2016 and 73-14 in 2019 in Columbus (Ohio). But to Maryland's credit there have been much closer games in this series compared to what Rutgers has been able to muster on the field, and no Ohio State fan will forget the last time that the Buckeyes went to Capital One Field and had to eke out a one-point win in overtime, 52-51, in a game where Anthony McFarland ran for eleventy-million yards on the Ohio State defense, in a year where the Ohio State defense was just not up to par with previous editions. Fast forward to this year and fans are starting to clamor about the same defensive worries, and while three games is not nearly enough data points to really make a comparison, there are some numbers that seem to carry over from that 2018 defense to this one, at least through now. Let's not forget that 2018 was a year where the Buckeyes were able to have a non-conference schedule, so you have to decide if you are looking at the first three games of the season or if you are looking at the first three conference games of the season, because Oregon State and TCU, while both Power Five teams, may not carry the same weight in name as a Penn State and Nebraska.

What's up with the defense? Column 1 2020 (Nebraska, PSU, Rutgers) 2018 (Or. St, Rutgers, TCU) 2018 (Rutgers, PSU, Indiana) Rush Yds. Allowed 131.7 156 119.7 Pass Yds. Allowed 223.3 189.7 224.3 Points Allowed 23 20.7 18.3 2H Points Allowed 15.3 (46) 11.3 (34) 7.3 (22)

Of all of those stats, the points should be the most concerning, and for the sake of full disclosure, Ohio State is scoring more points in Big Ten competition in 2020 (46.3) than it did in its first three games of 2018 (42.6) and the margin of victory is about the same with 2018 seeing a one-point edge, mostly facilitated with a 52-3 drubbing of Rutgers. What does any of this have to do with Maryland? Good question. The Terps came out and laid one of the biggest eggs of the young Big Ten season in week one against Northwestern, a 43-3 loss in Evanston (Ill.) but since then has looked pretty good. It has gotten the attention of Ohio State fans who remember all-too-well the 2018 game in College Park, one where a 13.5-point road favorite Buckeyes needed to come back time-and-time again to secure a win by the slimmest of margins. Enough with these random bits and pieces, let's get to the main course and talk about the Terps here in the Tale of the Tape.

Ohio State Defense vs. Maryland Offense Ohio State Stat Rank Maryland Stat Rank Rushing Defense 131.7 YPG 42nd Rushing Offense 156.0 YPG 69th Pass Eff. Defense 137.10 62nd Passing Offense 273.0 YPG 31st Scoring Defense 23.0 PPG 28th Scoring Offense 27.7 PPG 72nd

Ohio State Defensive Backs vs. Maryland QB/WR/TE