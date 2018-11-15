START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

There is not much in the way of history between the Buckeyes and Terrapins on the football field with just four previous games taking place once Maryland was added to the Big Ten conference slate. The Terps have never been any closer than 21 points to the Buckeyes in any of these games as the Maryland program has been working to try and get up to speed with its fellow Big Ten mates.

It has not been a smooth transition for the Terps as they were an athletic department that was on the decline in terms of having to cut sports and cut funding as the revenue was not matching the expenditures. So, the invitation was a bit of a godsend for the program as a whole but it was not without its lumps as Maryland found itself in the middle of a recruiting hotbed geographically but disadvantaged in regards to many Big Ten schools, Ohio State included, coming into their backyard and taking their kids.

This is without even getting into the whole Jordan McNair tragedy, something that sent shockwaves through the college football world, cost several people their jobs and really has not found any sort of resolution as Maryland continues to push through this 2018 season.

At least for 60 minutes on Saturday, things will focus just on the game of football as the Buckeyes and Terps meet on the field in a game that means a lot to both teams. Ohio State has to win this game if it wants to stay in the mix for the Big Ten East title and have a shot to go to Indianapolis to defend its B1G crown and have a shot at the College Football Playoff. Maryland is searching for a 6th win and bowl eligibility.

We are looking to get past all of the noise around the game and look at the game itself as we go to the Tale of the Tape and put this game into perspective as we are more than halfway through the final month of the regular season and every game means just a little bit more.