As a unit, the Ohio State pass defense has done its job through the first two games of the season allowing 186 yards per game and just one passing touchdown. For those non-math majors, that is .5 touchdowns per game. Granted, Ohio State has only allowed two touchdowns all season combined so you will have that with such a small number. Jeffrey Okudah once again is showing why he is a player to watch if you are an Ohio State fan and a player to avoid if you are an opposing offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes have not really been able to take the ball away all that much by way of the interception with only two and one was deflected by Shaun Wade to a linebacker (Tuf Borland) while the other was into the hands of a defensive back but it was Josh Proctor late in a game. But with that being said, the Buckeyes have been flying around the ball and keeping plays in front of them. There have not been those big plays (again, just through two games, we are realists here) that plagued the team last season and while there have been a few breakdowns now and then, this defense has not broken. Neither FAU nor Cincinnati will go down as national leaders for throwing the ball this season but you have to think that the Buckeyes played more than a role in determining that with a pair of suffocating outings that has resulted in a grand total of six points allowed by the pass defense.

Indiana has been able to spread the ball around with the passing offense but this is still a rushing team at heart, even if the numbers are much more skewed to the throw game after eight quarters. Michael Penix beat out Peyton Ramsey and Jack Tuttle for the starting QB job and has flourished with a 63.3-percent completion rate with three touchdowns and 262 yards per game in the air. Granted, he also has two picks, both coming against that stout Ball State defense. A lot of that can be chalked up to a young quarterback having more faith in his arm than maybe he should this early on as everyone on the offense is trying to get on the same page but there has been plenty of good there and that is not even talking about the dual-threat that Penix brings to the table. No number one receiver has emerged yet in terms of stats with seven receivers sitting with three or more receptions and nobody has more than one touchdown via reception. Nick Westbrook should be the most recognizable name in the receiving corps but he has been held to just 103 yards on three catches, and 75 of those came on one catch-and-run. Whop Philyor is not the most physical back at 5-foot-11, 178-pounds (maybe) but he leads the way with 10 catches and 141 yards. Tight ends have had some success against Ohio State in the last two weeks and Peyton Hendershot is a pretty good one for the Hoosiers and could be a chore for the Buckeyes to reel in.