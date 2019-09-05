START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY!

On the surface, this game is going to revolve around the Luke Fickell storyline as he returns to Ohio Stadium for the first time since branching out and taking control of his first program. For some old-timers, it feels like just yesterday that Fickell was lining up on the defensive line alongside the likes of Mike Vrabel and Matt Finkes.

The calendar says otherwise however, that was 23 years ago.

Time flies by.

Fickell is now in his third season with UC and saw steady improvement from a 4-8 first season to an 11-2 second season with a win in the Military Bowl over Virginia Tech.

2019 got off to a very similar start as 2018 for UC, a win over UCLA. This year the win was at home where the win last season was on the road.

It was not the most impressive of wins as neither team looked very sharp in their Thursday night match-up but it did not matter as UC came away with the win.

This is a roster with more than 70 players listed from the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes either lightly recruited, did not recruit or even cast off many members of this team by way of transfer.

You better believe there are going to be a lot of motivated players on this roster looking for the upset of the only college team in the state that ever seems to be talked about.

As for Ohio State? The Buckeyes just have to play their game against an opponent that will be significantly more talented and more motivated than week one foe, Florida Atlantic.

The Buckeyes are better than a two-touchdown favorite according to the opening line in this game. Is that warranted? We go to the Tale of the Tape to take a close look at this matchup.