BuckeyeGrove - Taking a look at the last time Ohio State played a five-game season

Actually, I suppose that credit goes to Michigan. When the Wolverines canceled The Game for the first time in over a century, it meant Ohio State would only be playing five regular season games in 2020.

Let's take a look at the two seasons most comparable to this year in terms of games played: 1890 and 1891 Ohio State football.

Ohio State's opponents may have appeared wildly different than the Big Ten of today, but they certainly gave the program some trouble in its infancy period.

Those infamous two seasons were far from pretty, but they were the driving forces that (eventually) landed Columbus on the map as one of the nation's premier college football locations.

The last time the Buckeyes participated in a regular season of five games or fewer was in 1891-- the second official season of Ohio State football.

Ohio State's first ever year on the gridiron was a bit of a mess, for multiple reasons.

This was a team with no coach, no plan for a season, and no real chance at success.

In today's world (unless you're Coastal Carolina), games are scheduled years in advance. The big scheduling news for Ohio State this year was an announced series between the Buckeyes and Alabama scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

The scheduling process of 130 years ago was a bit different.



Since there was extremely limited competition and traveling capabilities for a first-year program like Ohio State, the Buckeyes had severe trouble even deciding on a season for football to be played, eventually landing on spring as the setting for all-time game number one.

With no head coach and a team without any real make-up, the Buckeyes traveled 30 minutes north to Delaware, OH to play the season-opener, a 20-14 win over Ohio Wesleyan that set the winning standard for years to come.

Just kidding.



Ohio State proceeded to lose all four of its remaining games, including an exhibition against the Dayton Athletic Club, a team that roamed the Midwest, taking on professional and collegiate opponents alike.



Imagine the sanctions the NCAA would hammer down on the Dayton Athletic Club today.

Either way, the entirety of 1890 was essentially split up into two seasons: spring (one game) and fall (four games). This was done for two reasons. One was Ohio State finding a coach for the fall.



The first head coach in program history would become Alexander S. Lilley, the esteemed former Princeton coach who was just 23 when he took over the job.

Reason number two for a separate fall season was slightly more drastic: a lot of Ohio State players graduated in the spring and left the program. Sorry, Justin Hilliard-- redshirts and eligibility rules had not yet been established.

So with a completely new team, a new head coach, and a semi-legitimate schedule, the Buckeyes set out for part two of season one.



It wasn't a successful beginning. Early accounts say that Ohio State only scored 10 points over its remaining four games. It was outscored by 136 points over those games.



Keep in mind-- in this period, standard college football scoring was four points for a touchdown, five for a field goal, and two for a PAT. Ohio State was allowing boatloads of scoring chances to its opponents, time after time.

A respectable(?) 18-10 loss to Kenyon closed out an ugly start to the program's history.

According to early databases, Ohio State's (collegiate) opponents finished 1890 with a combined 12-7 record.



As most do, Ohio State's first season together held a very sharp learning curve.

