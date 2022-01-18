Takeaways from No. 19 Ohio State's blowout win against IUPUI

When E.J. Liddell was in the game, he was playing like he had nothing to lose. He was playing like he always did, even when he seemingly didn’t need to.

The junior forward gave Ohio State what it needed Tuesday night. He was a scorer like he always is, tying Malaki Branham and Zed Key for the team lead at half with seven points, making three of his five attempts from the floor. But the majority of his production against the Jaguars came on the glass.

Liddell was flying in every which way in and around the paint, nearly out-rebounding IUPUI’s eight rebounds in the first half with seven of his own, including three offensive boards.

Liddell finished the game with his seventh double-double of his career, recording 13 points and 10 rebounds. Up until the middle of the second half, the junior forward was out-rebounding the Jaguars by himself, recording 10 before IUPUI could bring in nine.

The junior forward is now 12 points away from becoming the 59th player in Ohio State history to reach 1,000 points for his career.

But where Liddell shined most Tuesday night was what he did when he was chasing possessions rather than scoring possessions.