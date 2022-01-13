Takeaways from No. 16 Ohio State's road loss to No. 13 Wisconsin

Ohio State could not overcome Wisconsin’s surge offensively, losing its second-straight Big Ten road loss in Madison.

Ohio State stopped Johnny Davis.

That was the goal coming in, right? The biggest challenge for Malaki Branham and company, head coach Chris Holtmann said heading into Thursday night’s game.

The Buckeyes’ plan worked, as Davis hit only one of his first nine shots from the field with three turnovers. He finished the game with four field goals on 18 attempts from the floor, turning the ball over four times.

But Wisconsin’s offense was still clicking.

It was senior guard Brad Davison, the player redshirt senior forward Kyle Young said Ohio State was focused on in their second meeting with the Badgers. He led the team with 25 points, including four 3s on six tries and seven free throws on eight attempts.

It was junior forward Tyler Wahl, who added 20 points on 80% shooting, hitting two 3s and added seven rebounds.

It was Ohio State’s inability to stop Wisconsin as a collective, a team that shot 46.6% from the field, even on an off night for Davis, shot 43.5% from 3 from a team that shot under 30% from deep coming into the game.

Ohio State was just unable to stop a hot offense, doing everything the Buckeyes did to them in Columbus on the road in Madison.

And Ohio State just didn’t have the offense to stop it.