Urban Meyer is no longer coaching college football, but he remains in the forefront of the sport because he’s such an interesting and divisive character and because he’s also on the FOX college football show, so his face is still plastered all over everyone’s television.

Meyer stepped down as as Ohio State’s coach after last season because of a brain cyst that was causing excruciating headaches. It was well-documented - and seen - last season on the sidelines and drove one of the game’s best-ever coaches to leave the Buckeyes.

In an interview with Cleveland.com, Meyer said he misses the “fight” of college football, a battle he was engaged in for more than three decades. No more recruiting wins and losses. No more games against Michigan. No more preparations for winning another national title.

It’s not lost on anyone that Meyer does the FOX college football show from Los Angeles and it’s not lost on anyone that USC coach Clay Helton is clearly on the hot seat. Every other day, a story about Meyer and the potential to coach at USC comes out.

Every one of Meyer’s sentences is now studied for hints on his potential coaching return: He called Tennessee a top-10 job recently. Does that mean he would take the Vols’ job if offered?

Meyer has won three national championships. He’s won 187 games and lost 32. He’s only 55 years old.

Will Meyer ever coach in college football again or will his medical issues - and the opportunity to still be a part of the game but still have time for his family and other pursuits - keep him away from the sidelines?