Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

The saga at Ohio State surrounding coach Urban Meyer’s future continues as the Buckeyes have opened fall camp without their coach, who is on paid administrative leave, and as everyone waits to hear whether he will be coaching in Columbus any longer.

On Friday, Meyer released a statement acknowledging that he lied at Big Ten Media Days when asked about his knowledge of an alleged 2015 domestic violence incident involving then-wide receivers coach Zach Smith and Smith's now ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

That same day, Zach Smith sat with ESPN for a lengthy interview. In Meyer’s statement, he said he has always followed proper reporting protocols when learning of any incident with someone in his program.

There are various theories working here whether Meyer and any lawyers involved are working to ensure he can negotiate his way out of Ohio State without losing bundles of money; from Meyer doing nothing wrong by properly reporting the 2015 incident and should be allowed back to coach; to Meyer knowingly having an alleged domestic abuser on his staff and did little about it for years.

As the investigation unfolds, more will be known about the situation. The season is less than a month away. With what we now know, will Meyer ever coach again at Ohio State or are the optics surrounding the situation now so bad that Meyer will have to leave the Buckeyes?