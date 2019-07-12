Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Ohio State has proven it can go anywhere to get any prospect, but that was a maxim during the Urban Meyer years. With first-year coach Ryan Day now in charge, the jury is still out, but it’s certainly looking really good for the Buckeyes and Arizona is one state where Ohio State could dominate.

The Buckeyes have already landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Jack Miller out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral and they look to be the leader for elite four-star running back Bijan Robinson and four-star safety Lathan Ransom, both from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe.

To get Robinson, Ohio State has to beat out Texas, USC and others for the running back who has five-star potential. Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame are the finalists for Ransom, who plans to commit later this month. Robinson should have his pledge done soon as well.

That means Ohio State - nearly 2,000 miles from the Phoenix area - has that type of recruiting prowess even before Day's first game as full-time head coach. The Buckeyes are also in the running for five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, although Texas or Georgia could be tough to beat for him.

Can Ohio State dip back into Arizona for Robinson and Ransom and what does it say about Day’s ability to keep flexing the Buckeyes’ recruiting muscle?