Darnell Wright is the second-best prospect in the 2019 class and the top uncommitted recruit since recent LSU pledge Derek Stingley, Jr., took over the top spot in the rankings.

The Huntington, W. Va., five-star standout has kept his recruitment relatively quiet and is certainly taking his time, showing no indication that he’s anywhere near making his commitment.

Wright is tied for the highest spot in the offensive tackle rankings since 2013 when D.J. Humphries was also second behind only wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, so Wright is definitely a top-level prospect with tremendous potential.

As for his recruitment, it seems to be an early SEC battle between Tennessee and Alabama, but others could creep into the picture as well with Ohio State making a run earlier on.

Can the Vols hold off the powerful Crimson Tide through his senior season or will coach Nick Saban and college football’s most powerful program flex their muscle to get the talented West Virginia star?