Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Elias Ricks is the top cornerback in the 2020 class and he’s been committed to LSU since Christmas Day, but a bunch of Ohio State commits are making it a point to try to get him to flip to the Buckeyes.

At The Opening in recent days, numerous players who have pledged to Ohio State were working on Ricks - who has still not announced where he will play his senior season - and the five-star cornerback who had six pick-sixes at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei last season, is planning a trip to Columbus and other destinations as well.

Ricks has shown no serious interest in backing off his LSU pledge and he recently spent a good deal of time in Baton Rouge getting more comfortable with the place and working with the Tigers’ coaching staff. He has talked at length about his serious interest in LSU and especially how the program has churned out elite defensive backs over the years.

But the five-star cornerback said this spring and has reiterated his plans to take visits, with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and USC as his stops.

With the first signing day a little more than five months away, does Ricks stick with his LSU pledge and all this chatter is much ado about nothing or is there some real smoke with Ohio State?