Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.

Ohio State is one of the front-runners for 2020 five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound superstar who is also looking at Penn State and some SEC schools. He recently released a top 15, as he stays pretty wide open in his recruitment.

The Buckeyes have done a phenomenal job landing high-end defensive linemen, especially since coach Urban Meyer’s arrival in Columbus, and then developing them into quality professionals. Joey Bosa comes to mind when talking about Bresee’s potential, and Bosa’s brother, Nick, is primed for another big season as Ohio State looks to return to the College Football Playoff.

Bresee, out of Damascus, Md., is currently ranked as the third-best prospect in the 2020 class, behind only Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Upland, Calif., linebacker Justin Flowe. Joey Bosa ended up No. 47 in the 2013 class; Nick Bosa was a five-star and No. 21 in the 2016 class.

Is Ohio State the team to beat for Bresee? And can the five-star defensive end be next in line - like the Bosa brothers - to be a special edge rusher for Meyer’s club?