In the end, Syracuse (4-2) rode the hot hands of junior guard Tyus Battle (20 points) and junior forward Elijah Hughes (18) to a 72-62 victory. No. 16 Ohio State (6-1) shot 32.6% on the night, with star redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson and sophomore center Kaleb Wesson going a combined 5-22. With enough free throws Wesson managed to lead Ohio State scoring-wise, grabbing 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Easily the largest crowd so far this season packed out the Schottenstein Center for Ohio State's matchup with Syracuse. Part of the ACC-Big Ten challenge, the game evolved into a defensive slugfest with the occasional three-point basket to keep things entertaining.

"Most disappointing thing for the night was our defensive effort," coach Chris Holtmann said. "We weren't as active as we needed to be. I take responsibility for that. We have to be way more active than what we were."



Ohio State opened on a tear, becoming clear from the outset it was trying to break the Syracuse zone with perimeter offense. Jackson and freshman guard Luther Muhammad hit a pair of deep ones to help the Buckeyes to an early 16-9 lead.

The shooting was all downhill from there.

A near six-minute streak without a field goal wrenched away the Buckeye lead. A trio of threes knocked down by the Orange brought the game to a draw in the meantime. Jackson finally broke through the cold streak with a three-pointer from the right wing. 21-18 Ohio State with under seven minutes to play first half.

"Biggest thing for us is defense, and that's kind of where we lost the game," Jackson said. "I guess that led to offensively, guys missing a couple more shots than they usually do."

The Orange countered with a pair of three pointers, taking their first lead of the ball game at 24-21. An advantage they held until Jackson made three trips to the free throw line to pick up five points.

Syracuse finished the first half shooting a higher percentage from three than from two, trailing 31-29. A lead easily surmountable, but foul trouble ran throughout its lineup. Forwards Bourama Sidibe and Oshae Brissett entered the intermission with three personals a piece, while fellow big men Paschal Chukwu and Marek Dolezaj had two.

A minute into the second half, the Orange went on an 8-0 run to take a 39-33 lead on the back of two more makes beyond the arc.